Sun, 28 May, 2023 - 10:37

Ethan Pinnock signs new four-year contract at Brentford

The defender, who turns 30 on Monday, will now stay with the Bees until the summer of 2027
Ethan Pinnock signs new four-year contract at Brentford

PA Sport Staff

Ethan Pinnock has signed a new four-year contract at Brentford.

The defender, who turns 30 on Monday, will now stay with the Bees until the summer of 2027.

Pinnock joined Brentford from Barnsley in 2019 and has made 153 appearances for the club.

Bees boss Thomas Frank told the club’s official website: “This is great news for Brentford and I am incredibly pleased that we have Ethan with us for four more years, I am sure our fans are delighted.

“Ethan has been a mountain in defence for us for the last four years. He played a key role in our journey to the top half of the Premier League. He is a top, top player and a great person.

“He has stepped seamlessly in the Premier League and it is an amazing story for him, and for football, that he can progress from non-league to the top of the game so quickly.

“He has proven himself to be a typical Brentford signing, he meets every challenge he faces and we think there is still more development for him.

“Ethan has been so reliable and consistent for us and I am sure that will continue. He will be spending the prime years of his career with us and we look forward to him helping the team be successful in the coming seasons.”

More in this section

Munster win URC final to end 12-year trophy drought Munster win URC final to end 12-year trophy drought
Just Stop Oil protesters invade pitch and throw orange powder at Twickenham rugby final Just Stop Oil protesters invade pitch and throw orange powder at Twickenham rugby final
Fashion Sakala bags brace as Rangers sign off with victory at St Mirren Fashion Sakala bags brace as Rangers sign off with victory at St Mirren
soccerpremier leaguebrentfordpinnockethan pinnock
Luton's Tom Lockyer thanks medical staff for 'swift response' after collapse

Luton's Tom Lockyer thanks medical staff for 'swift response' after collapse

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life
National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more