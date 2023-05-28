Sun, 28 May, 2023 - 10:38

Luton's Tom Lockyer thanks medical staff for 'swift response' after collapse

The defender fell to the floor while running back during the match and received treatment before being carried off the pitch on a stretcher
PA Sport Staff

Luton captain Tom Lockyer has thanked medical staff for their “swift and thorough response” after collapsing during his side’s Sky Bet Championship play-off final victory against Coventry.

The defender fell to the floor while running back during the match and received treatment before being carried off the pitch on a stretcher.

The game went to penalties after Jordan Clark’s opener was cancelled out by Gustavo Hamer to finish 1-1 after extra time, and the Hatters secured Premier League football for next season with a 6-5 victory on penalties.

Luton players held up Lockyer’s shirt throughout their celebrations and the captain posted an update on Instagram.

He said: “Well not quite where I thought I’d be celebrating at the final whistle!

“I would just like to say a massive thank you to the amazing physios and doctors at Luton and Wembley for the swift and thorough response.

“A much scarier moment for everyone else than myself I am sure!

“Commiserations to Coventry a fantastic opponent over 3 games which had to be decided by penalties.

“I am currently in hospital under precaution and will stay here overnight for further tests in the morning.

“I am feeling very much myself, helped by the way the lads left it all out on pitch! It’s such an honour to be part of this team.. Premier League baby.”

A thrilling finale at Wembley saw victory secure a return to the top flight for Luton for the first time since 1992.

It is a remarkable turnaround given just nine years ago the Hatters ended a five-season stretch in the fifth tier, but manager Rob Edwards admitted emotions were “mixed” afterwards following Lockyer’s collapse.

Rob Edwards
Rob Edwards admitted emotions were “mixed” after the game (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“I felt a bit numb. I just made sure I shook Mark’s hand and his staff,” Edwards said.

“I don’t want to be that guy that just starts running off and celebrating before I’ve seen the other manager.

“I just felt very numb. I still do. It hasn’t sunk in quite yet. It might take a few days, but it’s great. It does feel good.

“It was mixed because of Locks (Lockyer), that’s why I couldn’t really go for it celebrating.”

soccerpremier leaguechampionshipfootballlutonrob edwardslockyerplay-offtom lockyer
