Sat, 27 May, 2023 - 16:54

Bayern Munich snatch Bundesliga title at death as Dortmund slip up against Mainz

Dortmund would have claimed their first title since the 2011-12 season if they had beaten Mainz at home but drew 2-2.
Bayern Munich snatch Bundesliga title at death as Dortmund slip up against Mainz

By Ian Parker, PA

Jamal Musiala’s 89th-minute goal saw Bayern Munich win the Bundesliga title for an 11th year in a row as they snatched it away from rivals Borussia Dortmund on a dramatic final day.

Dortmund would have claimed their first title since the 2011-12 season if they had beaten Mainz at home but drew 2-2, only levelling in the sixth minute of stoppage time, while Musiala’s late strike gave Bayern a 2-1 win at Cologne to take the honours on goal difference.

Dortmund, for whom England midfielder Jude Bellingham was an unused substitute after injury, quickly got the sense this would not be their day.

They fell behind to Andreas Hanche-Olsen’s 15th-minute header, then saw Sebastian Haller’s penalty saved moments later before Karim Onisiwo doubled Mainz’s lead in the 24th minute.

Dortmund’s players sit on the pitch after missing out on the title
Dortmund’s players sit on the pitch after missing out on the title (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Raphael Guerreiro offered the hosts hope when he hammered in a cross from Gio Reyna in the 69th minute.

And soon after Dortmund were back at the top of the standings as Dejan Ljubicic’s 81st-minute penalty cancelled out Kingsley Coman’s early curling strike to make it 1-1 in Cologne, Dortmund ahead by a point at that stage.

But there was one final twist as Serge Gnabry, guilty of conceding that late penalty, teed up Musiala to fire in the winner.

Niklas Sule scored deep into time added on for Dortmund but it would make no difference as Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern took the title.

More in this section

Fashion Sakala bags brace as Rangers sign off with victory at St Mirren Fashion Sakala bags brace as Rangers sign off with victory at St Mirren
Jurgen Klopp has ‘no worries’ over Mohamed Salah’s future at Liverpool Jurgen Klopp has ‘no worries’ over Mohamed Salah’s future at Liverpool
Padraig Harrington grows lead at Senior PGA Padraig Harrington grows lead at Senior PGA
europeansoccerbayern munichcolognebundesligamainzeuropean footballborussia dortmind
Just Stop Oil protesters invade pitch and throw orange powder at Twickenham rugby final

Just Stop Oil protesters invade pitch and throw orange powder at Twickenham rugby final

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life
National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more