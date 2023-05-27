Sat, 27 May, 2023 - 09:54

Padraig Harrington grows lead at Senior PGA

Harrington is three shots ahead of Japan's Katsumasa Miyamoto
Padraig Harrington expanded his lead at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, shooting a four-under-par 68 to get to 12-under 132 after two rounds of the senior major on Friday in Frisco, Texas.

The three-time major champion is halfway home to winning his second senior major in as many years. Harrington (51) leads Japan's Katsumasa Miyamoto by three shots.

Harrington carded a 64 during Thursday's first round and Miyamoto made a 66. The scores at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco weren't as low Friday, but Harrington was not hindered, and he remained bogey-free through 36 holes.

"You know, there is a lot of danger out there, but sometimes — like I hit my first three tee shots down the left rough because there are hazards down the right," Harrington said. "That's what you do when you're leading the tournament. You kind of got to get away from that as well.

"You know, it's hard to do, but you want to be a little bit freer and take a few more chances. But sometimes when you're leading you just get a little bit cautious."

Miyamoto had a colourful card on Friday, with seven birdies, two bogeys and one double bogey adding up to a four-under 68. The 50-year-old is a veteran of the Japan Golf Tour and rarely played in the United States.

In third place is Stewart Cink, who shot a 68 for the second straight day to get to eight under. Steve Stricker had an eagle during his five-under 67 and sits fourth at 7 under.

Stricker, whose five senior major titles include the Regions Tradition earlier this month, holed out from 88 yards away for an eagle 3 at the par-5 14th.

"I feel confident enough in my wedge play just to kind of lay it back there and wedge it in there," Stricker said. "I did that well. But to hole it out, you don't expect to do that."

Paul Stankowski (two under) posted the round of the day with a 6-under 66, while Stricker had the lone 67 in the field.

Defending champion Steven Alker of New Zealand is part of a tie for ninth at five under.

The low PGA club professional through two rounds is Cameron Doan, who has gone 72-73 for one-over 145. -Reuters

