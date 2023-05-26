Fri, 26 May, 2023 - 12:20

Jose Mourinho says Spurs the only old club he does not have ‘deep feelings’ for

The Roma boss has managed the likes of Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester United and Inter Milan.
Jose Mourinho says Spurs the only old club he does not have ‘deep feelings’ for

By PA Sport Staff

Jose Mourinho has claimed Tottenham are the only one of his former clubs to which he does not feel any connection.

The Portuguese, 60, spent 17 months at Spurs but was sacked by chairman Daniel Levy in April 2021 just a week before they were to play Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final.

Mourinho had previously managed Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United, and has subsequently taken charge at Roma, winning the Europa Conference League and leading them to the final of this season’s Europa League, where they play Sevilla next Wednesday.

Everton v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Goodison Park
Jose Mourinho spent 17 months in charge at Spurs (Clive Brunskill/PA)

Speaking ahead of that fixture, Mourinho told a press conference: “I hope the Tottenham fans don’t get me wrong but the only club in my career where I don’t have still a deep feeling for is Tottenham.

“Probably because the stadium was empty, Covid time. Probably because Mr Levy didn’t let me win a final and win a trophy.”

Mourinho, who has been linked with a move to Paris St Germain this summer, was responding to a question about his future with Roma.

“We will be connected forever, like I am with all my previous clubs, apart from Mr Levy’s club,” he said.

“It’s the only one, so after that – Porto, Chelsea, Inter, Real Madrid, Manchester United – all the clubs I feel a connection. Maybe people (will say) you cannot love every club – yes, I love every club.”

More in this section

We didn’t deliver – Jurgen Klopp has no issue with Mohamed Salah venting spleen We didn’t deliver – Jurgen Klopp has no issue with Mohamed Salah venting spleen
Lewis Hamilton expects to sign new Mercedes deal soon amid Ferrari rumours Lewis Hamilton expects to sign new Mercedes deal soon amid Ferrari rumours
Mohamed Salah insists ‘no excuse’ for Liverpool missing out on Champions League Mohamed Salah insists ‘no excuse’ for Liverpool missing out on Champions League
soccerpremier leaguejose mourinhotottenhamromaeuropa leaguedaniel levymourinho
Harry Kane taking inspiration from greats as he eyes another decade at top

Harry Kane taking inspiration from greats as he eyes another decade at top

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life
National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more