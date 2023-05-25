Thu, 25 May, 2023 - 08:29

Football rumours: Manchester United ‘launching £55million swoop’ for Mason Mount

And Aston Villa are reportedly leading the race to sign Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes.
By PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Manchester United are “launching a £55 million swoop” for Chelsea forward Mason Mount, according to the Daily Mail. The 24-year-old is also being sought by Liverpool and Arsenal as he enters the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge with his future under increasing uncertainty.

The Independent reports Aston Villa are leading the race to sign Leicester winger Harvey Barnes, 25, in the summer. The Foxes could also lose attacker James Maddison, 26, after a tough season for the struggling club.

Leicester City's Harvey Barnes
Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA. 

West Ham are looking increasingly like they will keep David Moyes on as manager despite constant chatter all season that he would be moved on, The Guardian says. The 60-year-old may now be given another season after reaching the Europa Conference League final and winning their fight against relegation.

And Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is considering allowing attacker Emile Smith Rowe, 22, to leave in order to make room for Maddison. According to the Daily Mirror, despite Smith Rowe being one of the most popular players among fans, he could be shown the door after failing to start a single game in all competitions this season.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Antonio Sanabria: The Mail reports via La Repubblica the Gunners are interested in adding the 26-year-old Torino and Paraguay forward in a deal worth £21.6m.

Napoli's Victor Osimhen
Napoli’s Victor Osimhen. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA. 

Victor Osimhen: The Mirror reports via Il Mattino that Manchester United have been told they must pay £140m if they want to sign the 24-year-old Napoli striker.

Valencia to appeal against ‘unfair’ sanctions following racist abuse of Vinicius

Valencia to appeal against ‘unfair’ sanctions following racist abuse of Vinicius

