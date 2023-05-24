Wed, 24 May, 2023 - 07:55

Football rumours: Real Madrid tracking Liverpool defender Andy Robertson

The 29-year-old is reportedly viewed by the club as a potential replacement for injury-plagued defender Ferland Mendy.
Football rumours: Real Madrid tracking Liverpool defender Andy Robertson

By PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has reportedly made it onto Real Madrid’s transfer radar.

According to the Daily Mail, the 29-year-old Scotland captain is viewed by the LaLiga club as a potential replacement for injury-plagued defender Ferland Mendy. However, Robertson is contracted to Liverpool until 2026 and has shown no intention of leaving.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror reports Arsenal are prepared to move mountains in order to fuel their transfer capital. The paper says Gunners bosses are willing to sell as many as eight players to raise funds for their summer transfer pursuits, which includes Leicester’s James Maddison and West Ham’s Declan Rice.

South Korea v Ghana – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Group H – Education City Stadium
Could Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus be leaving Ajax? (Adam Davy/PA)

Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus is eager to part ways with the Dutch club, according to The Sun. Citing De Telegraaf, the paper says the 22-year-old is ready for a change of scenery, with Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle all believed to be interested in the Ghana international.

And The Guardian reports Tottenham are considering approaching Feyenoord boss Arne Slot to take over as Spurs manager.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Everton v Manchester City – Premier League – Goodison Park
Arsenal are reportedly interested in Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan (Peter Byrne/PA)

Ilkay Gundogan: ESPN says Arsenal are interested in a move for the Manchester City midfielder.

Julian Alvarez: Bayern Munich view the Manchester City forward as a summer transfer target, reports Bild.

More in this section

Football rumours: Manchester United lose patience with Anthony Martial Football rumours: Manchester United lose patience with Anthony Martial
Club professional Michael Block relishing life-changing week at Oak Hill Club professional Michael Block relishing life-changing week at Oak Hill
Players and officials call for racism to be tackled as LaLiga action resumes Players and officials call for racism to be tackled as LaLiga action resumes
soccerliverpooltransfersarsenalandy robertsongossipmohammed kudus
Real Madrid file hate crime complaint after Vinicius targeted by racist abuse

Real Madrid file hate crime complaint after Vinicius targeted by racist abuse

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life
National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more