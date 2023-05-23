Tue, 23 May, 2023 - 13:10

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson set for England recall

Wilson has scored 11 goals since missing out on the England squad in March.
Newcastle striker Callum Wilson set for England recall

By PA Sport Staff

Callum Wilson is in line for an England recall as boss Gareth Southgate waits on Jude Bellingham’s fitness.

Newcastle striker Wilson has scored 11 goals since he was overlooked for the European Championship qualifying wins against Italy and Ukraine in March.

On Wednesday Southgate names his squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers in Malta on June 16th and at home to North Macedonia in Manchester on June 19th with England top of Group C.

Wilson has helped spearhead the Magpies’ top-four charge, and they confirmed their return to the Champions League after 20 years with Monday’s 0-0 draw against Leicester.

The 31-year-old went to the World Cup in Qatar but scored just once in 13 games after the season resumed, prompting Southgate to leave him out.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has previously backed his striker for a recall.

He said: “It’s one for Gareth, but he is certainly doing the right things, scoring goals. That is always going to get you the headlines. He is certainly in great form. I don’t know if it is his best.

“But I think he is very focused at the moment and he knows he has to be. I think the biggest compliment I can pay him is that, whatever situation he’s been in, he’s still been himself, laughing, smiling, joking.

Ivan Toney File Photo
Ivan Toney has been banned for eight months. Photo: Nigel French/PA. 

“He is a really positive character. He’s somebody that the squad needs to be positive because he’s such a big personality within it.”

There is a spot available after Ivan Toney’s eight-month ban for betting offences was confirmed this month.

The Brentford striker made his debut as a late substitute in the 2-0 win over Ukraine but will be unable to play competitively again until January.

Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins missed out on a call-up last time and will come into Southgate’s thoughts again.

Watkins has 15 goals this season, although he has not scored in his last six outings and missed a penalty in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Liverpool.

Borussia Dortmund’s Bellingham missed Sunday’s 3-0 win at Augsburg with a knee problem he suffered in the 5-2 win over Borussia Monchengladbach and is a doubt for Saturday’s final game against Mainz.

Dortmund are two points clear of Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga, hunting their first title since 2012.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is almost certain of a return after his improved form for Liverpool and with Reece James’ season having been ended by a hamstring injury in April.

Marcus Rashford is expected to be fit after injury and illness this month and Raheem Sterling could be recalled after being injured in March, while Morgan Gibbs-White’s form, which has helped Nottingham Forest stay in the Premier League, makes him an option for Southgate.

Ben Chilwell has a hamstring injury, which could open the door for Arsenal’s Ben White to return, while Chelsea team-mate Mason Mount had surgery on a pelvic injury last month and is unlikely to be risked.

More in this section

Real Madrid file hate crime complaint after Vinicius targeted by racist abuse Real Madrid file hate crime complaint after Vinicius targeted by racist abuse
GAA Round up: Tipperary draw with Limerick in thriller as Clare reach Munster final GAA Round up: Tipperary draw with Limerick in thriller as Clare reach Munster final
Club professional Michael Block relishing life-changing week at Oak Hill Club professional Michael Block relishing life-changing week at Oak Hill
soccerfootballenglandtrent alexander-arnoldgareth southgatecallum wilsonben whiteuefa european championship qualifyingeurosollie watkinsivan toneyeuro 2024
Football rumours: Manchester United lose patience with Anthony Martial

Football rumours: Manchester United lose patience with Anthony Martial

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life
National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more