Sun, 21 May, 2023 - 14:39

US PGA leader Brooks Koepka vows to avoid a repeat of Masters collapse

Koepka held a one-shot lead over Corey Conners and Viktor Hovland heading into the final round at Oak Hill.
US PGA leader Brooks Koepka vows to avoid a repeat of Masters collapse

By Phil Casey, PA Golf Correspondent, Rochester

Brooks Koepka vowed there would be no repeat of his Masters mistakes as he looked to emulate Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus by claiming a third US PGA Championship title.

Koepka held a one-shot lead over Corey Conners and Viktor Hovland heading into the final round at Oak Hill, six weeks after enjoying double that advantage following 54 holes of the year’s first major.

The four-time major winner carded a closing 75 at Augusta National to finish second to Jon Rahm, but looks primed to claim his first major since the 2019 US PGA at Bethpage.

Asked what were the main lessons he had learned from Augusta, the former world number one said: “To just never think the way I thought going into the final round. I think that was a big thing for me.

Brooks Koepka
Brooks Koepka is in pole position to win at Oak Hill. Photo: Abbie Parr/AP)

“I won’t do it again the rest of my career. I promise I won’t show up like that on Sunday.

“I was just told that I think only Tiger and Jack have won three (US PGA titles), so that would be pretty special to be in a list or category with them.”

Four major champions were within five shots of Koepka’s lead, with fellow LIV player Bryson DeChambeau three behind on three under and Justin Rose and Scottie Scheffler both two under.

Rory McIlroy, who is a member of Oak Hill, was another stroke back on one under.

Quote of the day

“I love when the fans are on you, cheering for you, or you know, giving you crap if you screw up” – Koepka had no problem with the raucous crowds in upstate New York.

Shot of the day

Arguably the luckiest shot of the day at least, Scottie Scheffler saw his second shot on the seventh hole skip through Allen’s Creek and on to dry land.

Round of the day

Koepka carded a second consecutive 66 to take a one-shot lead into the final round.

Statistic of the day

Good news for everyone within four shots of Koepka’s lead, although recent evidence suggests all is not lost for the likes of McIlroy either.

Easiest hole

The short par-four 14th again played as the easiest hole, yielding 30 birdies and just three bogeys for an average of 3.645.

Toughest hole

There was not a single birdie recorded on the 485-yard ninth hole, with 33 players making bogey and four making a double bogey for a scoring average of 4.539.

Weather forecast

Umbrellas
Better weather was expected for the final round at Oak Hill. Photo: Eric Gay/AP. 

Mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions return for the final round with highs warming into the low 70s. A west to northwest wind of 10-15mph, gusting to 20mph, will help with the drying and make it feel cooler at times as well.

Key tee times (all BST)

1850 – Justin Suh, Tommy Fleetwood
1900 – Rory McIlroy, Michael Block
1910 – Justin Rose, Scottie Scheffler
1920 – Corey Conners, Bryson DeChambeau
1930 – Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland

More in this section

Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool have not been good enough for top-four finish Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool have not been good enough for top-four finish
GAA Round up: Wins for Mayo and Galway in All-Ireland series GAA Round up: Wins for Mayo and Galway in All-Ireland series
Casemiro goal puts Manchester United on verge of Champions League qualification Casemiro goal puts Manchester United on verge of Champions League qualification
golfrory mcilroybrooks koepkabryson dechambeauus pgascottie schefflerjustin rosecorey connersviktor hovland
Callum McGregor rescues point for Celtic from dramatic draw with St Mirren

Callum McGregor rescues point for Celtic from dramatic draw with St Mirren

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Water of life Water of life
National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more