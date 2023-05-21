Sun, 21 May, 2023 - 09:27

Katie Taylor eager for rematch after decision loss to Chantelle Cameron

The two boxers are set to fight again in the autumn.
By Cormac Pearson, PA

Katie Taylor is looking towards a rematch with Chantelle Cameron in the autumn after losing her first fight on Saturday night in Dublin.

Cameron, who is yet to be defeated, defended her undisputed light-welterweight title with the 10-round fight scored a 95-95 draw, and 96-94, 96-94 in favour of Cameron.

A disappointed Taylor told DAZN after the bout that she has already set her sights on another contest with Cameron.

“I’m not sure [if it was a close fight] I’d have to look back it at,” she said.

The 3Arena
Chantelle Cameron got the win in Dublin (Damien Eagers/PA)

“Congratulations to Chantelle and thank you for this opportunity. I’m looking forward to the rematch.

“I wasn’t surprised how fast she was. I expected everything that came my way but I just came up short tonight. I look forward to next time facing her. I knew it was a close fight, every round was close but this is boxing.”

Cameron wants to kick on and win more belts.

She said: “I was petrified. I’ve seen results go the other way in the past. It was a close fight and Katie is a great boxer, pound-for-pound the best. My strength is putting the pressure on. I don’t mind getting hit so my corner let me off the leash.

“I beat (Jessica) McCaskill at 147 last fight and now I’ve just beat another undisputed champion. I’m sick of keeping my belts, I want to go for more belts.”

Katie Taylor and Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor, right, was in Dublin to support Katie Taylor (Damien Eagers/PA)

Promoter Eddie Hearn said there will be a second fight.

“I want to congratulate Katie and Chantelle for showing us what boxing is all about,” he said.

“It was a fight that could have gone either way but I think the result was right.

“There is a rematch clause and we want to do it again in the autumn. There’s only one thing on Katie’s mind and that is a rematch.”

