Fri, 19 May, 2023 - 21:38

Former world number one Simona Halep charged with second doping offence

The Romanian has been provisionally suspended since October last year.
Former world number one Simona Halep charged with second doping offence

By PA Sport Staff

Simona Halep has been charged with a second anti-doping violation over “irregularities in her athlete biological passport”.

The former world number one and Wimbledon champion has been provisionally suspended since October last year after testing positive for the blood-boosting drug Roxadustat at the 2022 US Open.

Last month Halep criticised the delay in her case, but the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Friday the Romanian had been charged with a “further and separate breach of the tennis anti-doping programme” after an independent assessment of her athlete biological passport.

Nicole Sapstead, senior director for anti-doping at the ITIA, said in a statement: “We understand this announcement adds complexity to an already high-profile situation.

“From the outset of this process – and indeed any other at the ITIA – we have remained committed to engaging with Ms Halep in an empathetic, efficient, and timely manner.

“We do, of course, appreciate there is a great deal of media interest in these cases.

“It would be inappropriate for us to comment on specifics until the conclusion of the process, but we will continue to engage with the Sport Resolutions independent tribunal and Ms Halep’s representatives as expeditiously as possible.”

The athlete biological passport programme collates various blood parameters over time in an effort to spot any inconsistencies in the data which could indicate a possible doping offence.

Simona Halep has not played a match since losing in the opening round of the US Open last August (Steven Paston/PA)
Simona Halep has not played a match since losing in the opening round of the US Open last August (Steven Paston/PA)

Halep, who won the French Open in 2018 and Wimbledon the following year, has not played a match since losing in the opening round of the US Open last August.

Speaking for the first time since her suspension last month, Halep claimed analysis by experts has pinpointed a contaminated supplement as the cause of the positive test.

She also admitted to being frustrated at the length of time it was taking for her case to be resolved, telling tennismajors.com: “Emotionally, the whole period has not been easy.

“I’m not asking for special treatment. I just ask to be judged. How much longer is this going to take?”

More in this section

Rory McIlroy ‘fighting something’ at US PGA as Bryson DeChambeau excels Rory McIlroy ‘fighting something’ at US PGA as Bryson DeChambeau excels
League of Ireland wrap: Dundalk draws with Bohemians, Drogheda stun Rovers League of Ireland wrap: Dundalk draws with Bohemians, Drogheda stun Rovers
James Milner and Roberto Firmino among four leaving Liverpool this summer James Milner and Roberto Firmino among four leaving Liverpool this summer
tennissimona halephalep
Stephen Kenny names experimental squad for Republic of Ireland training camp

Stephen Kenny names experimental squad for Republic of Ireland training camp

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more