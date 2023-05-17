Wed, 17 May, 2023 - 21:47

Caelan Doris named Players' Player of the Year

Doris saw off stiff competition from his Leinster teammates Hugo Keenan and Dan Sheehan, and Connacht's Mack Hansen
Muireann Duffy

Leinster's Caelan Doris has been named the Men's XV Players' Player of the Year for 2023 at the Rugby Players Ireland Awards.

The 25 year old took the title ahead of his Ireland teammates Hugo Keenan, Dan Sheehan and Mack Hansen.

However, Hansen didn't come away empty-handed, with his score against South Africa during last year's Autumn Nations Series chosen as Try of the Year.

Hooker Neve Jones took home the Women's XV Players' Player of the Year award, seeing off Ireland captain Nichola Fryday and Deirbhile Nic a Bháird.

The Women's Young Player of the Year went to Leinster's Aoife Dalton, while Try of the Year went to Fryday for her score against Scotland in this year's Six Nations.

The Womens' 7s Player of the Year award went to captain Lucy Mulhall, an added bonus after the team secured a spot at the Paris Olympics earlier this week, while the Men's 7s title went to Andrew Smith.

Johnny Sexton was on hand to accept the Moment of the Year award on behalf of the Ireland Men's XV team, recognising their Grand Slam glory in this year's Six Nations, while Munster's Jack Crowley was presented with the Nevin Spence Men's Young Player of the Year award.

