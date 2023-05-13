Saturday sport: Munster and Leinster to face off at Aviva Stadium

Soccer

Today's early Premier League game has gotten underway.

Leeds have welcomed Newcastle to Elland Road where the hosts lead 1-0 after just over 15 minutes of play.

Luke Ayling with the goal in the 7th minute.

Three points here for Sam Allardyce's side would lift them out of the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, at 3pm Manchester United welcome Wolves to Old Trafford while Chelsea entertain Nottingham Forest,

Aston Villa take on Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace meet Bournemouth,

While bottom side Southampton will be relegated if they don't beat Fulham.

Sunderland and Luton Town contest a Championship play off semi-final first leg from 5.30pm.

_____________________________________

In Scotland, Premiership champions Celtic are away to Glasgow rivals Rangers.

The hosts lead 1-0 early on at Ibrox.

____________________________________

Here at home Sligo Rovers take on Shelbourne in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division this evening.

Kick off at the Showgrounds is at 7.45pm.

In the First Division, Longford Town play Treaty United from 7.30pm.

In the Women's Premier Division, leaders Peamount United are away to Treaty United from 5pm.

The day's action gets underway with the meeting of Shelbourne and DLR Waves at Tolka Park from 2pm.

GAA

Waterford and Clare clash in a Munster senior hurling championship round robin game this evening.

Clare are bidding for their second win, Waterford their first.

Throw in at Semple Stadium is at 6pm.

In the Joe McDonagh Cup, Offaly go to Carlow, Kerry are at home to Laois and it's Kildare versus Down.

All of those games throw in at 5.30pm.

The Eirgrid All Ireland Under-20 final takes centre stage in Gaelic Football today.

Sligo and Kildare begin their battle at Kingspan Breffni Park at 1.30pm.

It's also day one of the Tailteann Cup.

Cavan welcome Laois to Breffni Park for a 4pm start.

There are two matches which begin at 6pm - Down play Waterford in Newry and it's Limerick to face Longford at the Gaelic Grounds.

Tipperary travel to Meath for a 6.30 commencement in Navan.

Rugby

The United Rugby Championship semi-finals are down for decision today.

First up, it's Connacht away to the Stormers in South Africa at 3pm.

Then at 5.30pm, Leinster and Munster go head-to-head at the Aviva Stadium.