Fri, 12 May, 2023 - 22:10

League of Ireland: 3-0 wins for Shams and St Pat's

Dundalk and Derry City also claimed Friday-night wins
Shamrock Rovers and St Patrick's Athletic both took big wins in the SSE Airtricity league, each putting three goals in the net to no reply.

St Pat's welcomed Drogheda to Richmond Park, where a late surge by the hosts saw them claim their three goals a 10-minute window at the death.

Jason McClelland was the catalyst with his goal in the 82nd, followed by a quick brace from Christ Forrester in the 90th and 92nd minutes.

Meanwhile, UCD fell to leaders Shamrock Rovers. Trevor Clarke and Aaron Greene netted either side of the break, but the hammer blow came in the form of a defection off a UCD defender, finding its way over the line midway through the second half.

Dundalk got a 2-1 home win over Cork City, who saw Joshua Honohan and Cian Coleman given their marching orders in the closing stages of the game.

Cork had been in control for much of the game thanks to a goal from Tunde Owolabi in the 19th minute, but Dundalk capitalised on the missing men when Cameron Elliott and Patrick Hoban both netted in additional time to give their side the win.

Finally, Derry City took a 1-0 win over Bohemians at Dalymount. Following the early sending of Grant Horton for Bohs, Ryan Graydon was quick to act, netting the only goal of the evening just shy of midway through the opening half.

cork cityleague of irelandbohemiansdundalkshamrock roversst patrick's athleticucdderry citysse airtricity leaguedrogheda united
