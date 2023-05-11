Thu, 11 May, 2023 - 11:37

Football rumours: Newcastle revive interest in signing James Maddison

Arsenal eye moves for Castagne and Guehi to add defensive options.
By PA Sport Staff

Newcastle have rekindled their interest in England midfielder James Maddison, according to the Daily Telegraph. The 26-year-old has been linked with a move away from Leicester in the summer.

Leicester City’s Timothy Castagne celebrates scoring against Wolves. Photo: Tim Goode/PA. 

Timothy Castagne, 27, is another Leicester player who could be on his way out with Arsenal keen on the Belgian full-back, reports the Daily Mirror. Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, 22, is also on the Gunners’ radar.

The Premier League is the likely destination for England striker Tammy Abraham, 25, with Roma prepared to sell for £40million, according to the Daily Mirror. Manchester United are believed to have watched the ex-Chelsea forward.

Hugo Lloris, 36, has been offered a move away from Tottenham to Saudi Arabia. The Times reports the France goalkeeper will triple his salary with the move away from London.

Argentina’s Lautaro Martinez scores the winning penalty World Cup quarter-final against the Netherlands. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA. 

Lautaro Martinez: Manchester United are tracking the Argentina striker, 25, at Inter Milan.

Manuel Ugarte: The Sporting Lisbon midfielder, 22, is catching the eye of Liverpool who are reportedly ready to pay the Uruguayan’s £52million release clause.

soccermanchester unitedfootballliverpooltransfersarsenaltammy abrahamtottenhamleicester cityjames maddisontimothy castagnehugo llorisgossipmarc guehinewcastle utd
