Tue, 09 May, 2023 - 14:29

Former captains Stuart Hogg and Stuart McInally named in Scotland training squad

The duo are set to retire after this year’s World Cup.
By Anthony Brown, PA

Former Scotland captains Stuart Hogg and Stuart McInally remain on course for World Cup swansongs after the pair were named in Gregor Townsend’s 41-man pre-tournament training squad on Tuesday.

The experienced duo announced recently that they will retire from rugby to pursue other interests after this year’s showpiece in France.

While Exeter full-back Hogg was always expected to be included in the squad, there was some doubt about whether Edinburgh hooker McInally would be included.

In a squad of few major surprises, Glasgow back Stafford McDowall and Leicester lock Cam Henderson are the only uncapped players included, although both were involved in the Six Nations squad earlier this year.

Edinburgh wing Darcy Graham and Glasgow flanker Rory Darge are both back in the mix after missing the Six Nations through injury.

Exeter second row Jonny Gray has not been included after suffering a knee injury recently, while Fraser Brown, Johnny Matthews and Mark Bennett are among the most notable absentees.

Darcy Graham
Darcy Graham is back in the Scotland fold after injury. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA. 

The 41-player group will gather for an initial training camp on 29 May to begin preparations for warm-up matches at home to France, Italy and Georgia and away to the French in July and August.

The squad will then be trimmed to 33 ahead of the tournament in which Scotland will be in a group alongside South Africa, Ireland, Tonga and Romania. Their first match is against the Springboks in Marseille on Sunday 10 September.

scotlandrugby world cuprugby unionstuart hoggsquadrugbyustuart mcinally
Jordan Spieth withdraws from Byron Nelson Classic ahead of PGA Championship

Jordan Spieth withdraws from Byron Nelson Classic ahead of PGA Championship

