Sun, 07 May, 2023 - 16:26

Vincent Kompany signs new five-year deal at Burnley

The former Manchester City defender won promotion back to the Premier League in his first season in the dugout at Turf Moor.
By PA Sport Staff

Burnley have rewarded manager Vincent Kompany with a new five-year deal.

The former Manchester City defender won promotion back to the Premier League in his first season in the dugout at Turf Moor, winning the Championship title in style.

He has been linked with a number of Premier League vacancies, including Chelsea and Tottenham, but has now committed his future to the Clarets until 2028.

The Belgian said: “Burnley and Turf Moor felt right pretty much from the start – so it also feels right to sign for the next five years.

“Together with the fans we have made Turf Moor a fortress again and continue to look forward to the future and the job of making Burnley better with every step.”

Kompany replaced Sean Dyche last summer following the club’s relegation to the Championship and has transformed their playing style, having cantered to the Championship title.

The Clarets can rack up 100 points – their highest ever tally in the club’s 140-year history – if they beat Cardiff in the final game of the season on Monday.

Chairman Alan Pace added: “We are ecstatic Vincent has signed a new deal.

“He is the perfect fit for how we all see Burnley Football Club moving forward.

“An extraordinary leader, setting ever higher standards and driving our club to the levels we all want to achieve.”

