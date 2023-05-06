Sat, 06 May, 2023 - 14:12

Mercedes’ struggles ‘difficult to take’, admits Lewis Hamilton ahead of Miami GP

Hamilton is already 45 points behind championship leader Max Verstappen.
Mercedes’ struggles ‘difficult to take’, admits Lewis Hamilton ahead of Miami GP

By Philip Duncan, PA F1 Correspondent, Miami

Lewis Hamilton has described Mercedes’ form as a “kick in the guts” – but team principal Toto Wolff insists his superstar driver will still sign a new contract.

Hamilton heads into Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix 45 points behind championship leader Max Verstappen after just four rounds of the season.

The British driver’s Mercedes team have endured a turbulent campaign.


Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton finished seventh in second practice for the Miami Grand Prix (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

Hamilton finished second in Australia at the beginning of last month to raise hope of a Mercedes’ fightback, but the 38-year-old, whose contract with the Brackley team expires in just over six months, was a distant sixth in Azerbaijan last weekend.

And, despite an encouraging opening practice session at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, with George Russell leading his team-mate in a Mercedes one-two, Hamilton ended the day’s concluding running in seventh, nine tenths back from Verstappen.

Asked for his assessment of Mercedes’ speed in the Sunshine State, Hamilton replied: “It is the same as every weekend.

“We are a second down. We are just not particularly quick. It is a struggle out there.

“We are trying different things. First practice looked good and then we got to second practice and the true pace came out. It is a kick in the guts. It is difficult to take sometimes.”


Mercedes are due to introduce an upgrade at the next round in Imola in a fortnight’s time, but Wolff has already warned Hamilton that he will not have the speed to fight with Red Bull.

Hamilton added: “I am going to stay optimistic, but it feels like we are racing the same car as last year. We desperately need those upgrades, that is for sure.

“We have to keep our heads down for one more race and hopefully we will start a new path at the next race.”

Hamilton’s future with Mercedes, and indeed in Formula One, continues to hang in the air.


 

But Wolff believes Mercedes’ failure to provide the Briton with a championship-winning machine will not prevent him from extending his stay with the team he joined in 2013.

Wolff said: “We have been together for 11 years, and every single time when we talk about Lewis’s contract, it’s six months of, ‘Where are we and what is happening?’ And we keep seeing the same thing, that we’re just rolling on.

“The contract negotiations are not difficult. It’s just putting a different timeline and a few different numbers in there. That is what we are doing and that is what we are working on.

“It’s a work in progress, bouncing emails back and forth, and eventually we’re going to sign it.”

More in this section

Declan Rice among West Ham players expected to be fit to face Manchester United Declan Rice among West Ham players expected to be fit to face Manchester United
Greg McWilliams leaves Ireland head coach role after poor Six Nations Greg McWilliams leaves Ireland head coach role after poor Six Nations
Brighton secure signing of Brazilian forward Joao Pedro from Watford Brighton secure signing of Brazilian forward Joao Pedro from Watford
f1formula onemercedesmotor racinglewis hamiltonautomiami
Max Verstappen fastest in Miami practice after Mercedes set surprise early pace

Max Verstappen fastest in Miami practice after Mercedes set surprise early pace

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more