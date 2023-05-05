Fri, 05 May, 2023 - 17:39

Rafael Nadal still not fully fit as he pulls out of Italian Open

The Spaniard has not played a match since suffering a hip injury at the Australian Open in January.
Rafael Nadal still not fully fit as he pulls out of Italian Open

By Eleanor Crooks, PA Tennis Correspondent

Rafael Nadal’s hopes of defending his French Open crown suffered another blow with the news he has pulled out of next week’s Italian Open in Rome.

The tournament is the last big event before the tennis tour moves to Roland Garros at the end of May but Nadal is still not in good enough shape to compete following the hip injury he suffered at the Australian Open.

Nadal had hoped to be fit by the start of the clay-court season but a gloomy update last month revealed the treatment he had been having had not worked.

The 36-year-old said on Twitter on Friday: “Hello everyone! I am very sorry to announce that I will not be able to be in Rome.

“You all know how much it hurts me to miss another one of the tournaments that have marked my professional and personal career for all the love and support of the Italian tifosi.

“Despite having noticed an improvement in recent days, there have been many months without having been able to train at a high level and the re-adaptation process has its time, and I have no choice but to accept it and continue working.”

 

Nadal has won the title in Rome 10 times and has never gone into the French Open before without at least one warm-up event on clay.

For all his injury troubles, Nadal has never failed to play at Roland Garros since the first of his 14 titles in 2005, although he did pull out ahead of the third round in 2016 because of a wrist problem.

There are events in Lyon and Geneva the week before the start of the French Open on May 28 that Nadal could potentially seek wild card entry to but his hopes of a 15th title in Paris appear to be receding by the day.

More in this section

Declan Rice among West Ham players expected to be fit to face Manchester United Declan Rice among West Ham players expected to be fit to face Manchester United
Brighton secure signing of Brazilian forward Joao Pedro from Watford Brighton secure signing of Brazilian forward Joao Pedro from Watford
EFL clubs agree new £935m broadcast deal with Sky Sports EFL clubs agree new £935m broadcast deal with Sky Sports
tennisrafael nadalitalian openfrench openroland garrosnadal
Greg McWilliams leaves Ireland head coach role after poor Six Nations

Greg McWilliams leaves Ireland head coach role after poor Six Nations

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more