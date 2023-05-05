Fri, 05 May, 2023 - 17:02

Brighton secure signing of Brazilian forward Joao Pedro from Watford

The 21-year-old will join the Seagulls on a contract until June 2028
Brighton secure signing of Brazilian forward Joao Pedro from Watford

By Ed Elliot, PA

Brighton have announced the signing of Brazilian forward Joao Pedro from Watford for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old will join the Seagulls on a contract until June 2028 when the summer transfer window opens.

Pedro, who moved to the Hornets from Fluminense in January 2020,  has scored 11 goals in 35 Sky Bet Championship outings this term.

Albion technical director David Weir told his club’s website: “Joao has been a long-term target of ours and he has also attracted a lot of interest from across Europe.

“He’s a brilliant young talent, technically very good, quick and with an eye for goal. He will complement our existing forward line very well.

“He also has settled well here (in England), with good experience of both the Premier League and Championship and more than 100 games for Watford.”

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi last week described Pedro as a “great player”.

He scored a total of 24 goals in 109 appearances in all competitions for Watford.

While the cost of the transfer has not been disclosed by either club, a statement from the Hornets described the initial fee and potential add-ons as “among the very highest” secured in English Football League history.

Watford technical director Ben Manga told his club’s website: “It can be a surprise to no one that Joao Pedro leaves us now for the Premier League.

“Supporters will understand this agreement is right for all involved. This early action allows us to plan an effective transfer window as we seek to build a competitive team for next season.”

More in this section

Rory McIlroy: It’s a shame LIV Golf trio won’t ever captain Europe at Ryder Cup Rory McIlroy: It’s a shame LIV Golf trio won’t ever captain Europe at Ryder Cup
Never say never – Lewis Hamilton on the prospect of being in F1 in his 50s Never say never – Lewis Hamilton on the prospect of being in F1 in his 50s
He wasn’t moaning about being substituted, Roy Hodgson defends Wilfried Zaha He wasn’t moaning about being substituted, Roy Hodgson defends Wilfried Zaha
soccerpremier leaguechampionshipwatfordbrightonpedrojoao pedrodavid weir
Declan Rice among West Ham players expected to be fit to face Manchester United

Declan Rice among West Ham players expected to be fit to face Manchester United

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more