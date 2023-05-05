Brighton secure signing of Brazilian forward Joao Pedro from Watford

By Ed Elliot, PA

Brighton have announced the signing of Brazilian forward Joao Pedro from Watford for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old will join the Seagulls on a contract until June 2028 when the summer transfer window opens.

Pedro, who moved to the Hornets from Fluminense in January 2020, has scored 11 goals in 35 Sky Bet Championship outings this term.

Albion technical director David Weir told his club’s website: “Joao has been a long-term target of ours and he has also attracted a lot of interest from across Europe.

“He’s a brilliant young talent, technically very good, quick and with an eye for goal. He will complement our existing forward line very well.

“He also has settled well here (in England), with good experience of both the Premier League and Championship and more than 100 games for Watford.”

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi last week described Pedro as a “great player”.

He scored a total of 24 goals in 109 appearances in all competitions for Watford.

While the cost of the transfer has not been disclosed by either club, a statement from the Hornets described the initial fee and potential add-ons as “among the very highest” secured in English Football League history.

Watford technical director Ben Manga told his club’s website: “It can be a surprise to no one that Joao Pedro leaves us now for the Premier League.

“Supporters will understand this agreement is right for all involved. This early action allows us to plan an effective transfer window as we seek to build a competitive team for next season.”