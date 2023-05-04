Thu, 04 May, 2023 - 22:15

Last-gasp Alexis Mac Allister penalty sends Brighton up to sixth

The Argentina World Cup winner emphatically dispatched the ball into the top left corner nine minutes beyond the regulatory 90.
By Ed Elliot, PA

Alexis Mac Allister fired Brighton to sixth in the Premier League by converting a dramatic added-time penalty to dent Manchester United’s Champions League hopes.

The Argentina World Cup winner emphatically dispatched the ball into the top left corner nine minutes beyond the regulatory 90 after Luke Shaw was penalised for handball following VAR intervention.

Albion’s 1-0 win from a pulsating Amex Stadium contest moves them above Tottenham and Aston Villa, while leaving United looking over their shoulders at fifth-placed Liverpool.

The Seagulls sit just four points behind Jurgen Klopp’s Reds with two games in hand thanks to the stunning late twist.

