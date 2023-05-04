Thu, 04 May, 2023 - 09:09

Football rumours: Could Saudi Arabia or the US be next for Lionel Messi?

The World Cup winner is reportedly set to leave PSG this summer.
Football rumours: Could Saudi Arabia or the US be next for Lionel Messi?

By PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Lionel Messi is reportedly set to leave Paris St Germain at the end of the season, opening the door for a move to either Saudi Arabia or the United States.

The Telegraph says Messi could follow Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia in a deal worth £320million a year, while the Guardian reports Major League Soccer side Inter Miami, co-owned by David Beckham, could make a bid for the Argentinian.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has named his summer transfer targets as they look to bolster their squad, the Daily Mail reports.

The players include Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha and defender Marc Guehi, Bayer Leverkusen forward Moussa Diaby and West Ham’s England midfielder Declan Rice.

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United – Premier League – Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha has been linked with a move to Arsenal this summer (John Walton/PA).

Newcastle want to bring Brazil international Raphinha back to England as they weigh up a £70million bid for Barcelona’s former Leeds winger, the Sun reports.

The Metro says Tottenham have identified former Spain and Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso as the man they want to become their new head coach after wage demands from Julian Nagelsmann were deemed to high.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jude Bellingham: The 19-year-old England midfielder has been heavily linked with a summer move to Real Madrid, but Borussia Dortmund say they are yet to receive an offer from the Spanish giants, according to Sky Sports Germany.

Jude Bellingham file photo
Real Madrid are reportedly interested in Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham. Photo: John Walton/ PA. 

Tammy Abraham: Italian outlet Calciomercato says multiple clubs, including Manchester United and Tottenham, are interested in the Roma forward, who would command a fee of £35-40million.

More in this section

Erik ten Hag unsure what funds will be available to strengthen Man Utd’s squad Erik ten Hag unsure what funds will be available to strengthen Man Utd’s squad
He is right – Pep Guardiola agrees that Sam Allardyce is on same level as him He is right – Pep Guardiola agrees that Sam Allardyce is on same level as him
It will be tough to give Europe big advantage on Ryder Cup course – Luke Donald It will be tough to give Europe big advantage on Ryder Cup course – Luke Donald
soccerjude bellinghamlionel messitransfersmikel artetaarsenalwilfried zahadeclan ricegossipjulian nagelsmannmarc guehixabi alonso
How record-breaker Erling Haaland compares to other Premier League top scorers

How record-breaker Erling Haaland compares to other Premier League top scorers

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more