Graeme Souness to end 15-year run as a Sky Sports pundit

Souness joined the broadcaster in 2008 after ending his managerial career.
By PA Sport Staff

Graeme Souness is leaving his role as a Sky Sports pundit after 15 years.

The 69-year-old joined the broadcaster in 2008 after a 22-year management career, but announced his departure on air after Liverpool’s 4-3 win over Tottenham on Sunday.

He gained a reputation as straight-talking pundit, who often clashed with fellow studio guests, and admits he “owes a hundred apologies”.

The former Liverpool, Rangers and Scotland midfielder said on the broadcaster’s Super Sunday programme: “I have to say, for me I decided that football management wasn’t for me anymore. I had totally the wrong temperament for it and personality.

“I was given an opportunity to do this and it has been magnificent. It has just been the most fantastic time for me. I love football and I care for it and I worry about it going forward.

“But in Sky’s hands it’s in safe hands and I think over the years we have treated the Premier League with great detail and I think we look after football very well.

“For me personally I have got the buzz of live football, coming to some fantastic games and some fantastic stadiums and witnessing some great events.

“I think I owe a hundred apologies but I haven’t got time for that to epople that I may have said some harsh things.

“I think people at home want to see us not always agree, but it has been great and I am amongst friends.

“Nothing goes on forever, I have got lots of things coming up. It has been great, so thank you to everyone.”

Souness becomes the second high-profile personality to leave Sky Sports this week, after Jeff Stelling announced his retirement from hosting Soccer Saturday.

