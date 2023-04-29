Sat, 29 Apr, 2023 - 15:57

Jeff Stelling to leave Soccer Saturday at the end of the season

Stelling announced his decision during Saturday’s edition of the show which he has presented for more than 25 years.
By PA Sport Staff

Presenter Jeff Stelling has announced he will leave Soccer Saturday at the end of the season after over 25 years presenting the show.

The 68-year-old will end his spell at the helm on May 28, the final day of the Premier League campaign.

Stelling, who announced his decision live on air on Saturday, said: “It’s that time of year every year when I announce I am leaving Sky Sports and Soccer Saturday but this time it is true.

“Thirty fantastic years on Sky, you lot out there (fans) have supported me marvellously – as have Sky – but it’s time to give you a break from all the VAR rants, bag gags and the over the top celebrations when Hartlepool score and give someone else the chance to do this fantastic job.

 

“I’ve been at Sky for more than 30 years and loved every moment of my time as part of the Soccer Saturday team.”

Stelling, who joined Sky in 1992, previously said in October 2021 he would quit the programme at the end of that season but ultimately confirmed he would stay on.

Sky Sports Director of Football Gary Hughes told Sky Sports: “After a brilliant 30+ year career at Sky, including over 25 years as the much-loved host of Soccer Saturday, Jeff Stelling is leaving Sky Sports at the end of the current football season.

“He will be sorely missed. Sky Sports will give him the great send off his remarkable and enduring contribution deserves before he leaves us at the end of May to spend more Saturdays with his beloved Hartlepool United.”

