Sat, 29 Apr, 2023 - 14:16

Mark Allen battles back to stay in scrappy Crucible semi against Mark Selby

Selby leads 11-10 going into Saturday evening’s final session.
Mark Allen battles back to stay in scrappy Crucible semi against Mark Selby

By PA Sport Staff

Mark Allen won three of the final four frames to stay within one of Mark Selby in their scrappy World Championship semi-final.

Former champion Stephen Hendry accused the pair of casting a “dark cloud” over the Crucible with their attritional play during a second session on Friday that was halted three frames early.

Although it was hardly thrilling stuff, they at least managed eight frames in the opening session on Saturday, with Selby turning his 7-6 lead into an 11-10 advantage to set up a tense evening decider.

Mark Allen plays a shot
Mark Allen plays a shot. Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA. 

The morning belonged to Selby, with the four-time former champion opening up a 10-7 lead thanks to breaks of 63, 112 and 53.

But, despite the clear water, he still did not look comfortable and some loose play helped Allen pull back to 10-9, with Selby missing a blue in the 19th frame while attempting to force a re-spotted black.

He extended the gap to two in convincing fashion but it is Allen, bidding to reach his first World Championship final, who has a modicum of momentum after finishing the session with a break of 92.

More in this section

Wilfried Zaha’s return provides boost for Roy Hodgson Wilfried Zaha’s return provides boost for Roy Hodgson
LOI: Late UCD equaliser sees Bohs' lead cut to three points LOI: Late UCD equaliser sees Bohs' lead cut to three points
Harry Kane feels ‘honest conversation’ with Daniel Levy was important for Spurs Harry Kane feels ‘honest conversation’ with Daniel Levy was important for Spurs
snookercrucibleworld snooker championshipmark selbyworldmark allen
Carlos Alcaraz digs in to avoid shock defeat by Emil Ruusuvuori in Madrid

Carlos Alcaraz digs in to avoid shock defeat by Emil Ruusuvuori in Madrid

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more