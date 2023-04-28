Fri, 28 Apr, 2023 - 15:12

I’m quite happy where I am: Gareth Bale turns down chance to play for Wrexham

The 33-year-old former Wales captain retired from football in January.
By Phil Blanche, PA Sport

Gareth Bale has turned down the chance to come out of retirement and play for Hollywood-owned Wrexham.

Former Wales captain Bale was offered the opportunity to play for the Welsh club by actors and co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney following their promotion to the English Football League last weekend.

McElhenney wrote on Twitter: “Hey @GarethBale11 let’s play golf, where I totally won’t spend 4 hours trying to convince you to un-retire for one last magical season.”

Deadpool star Reynolds added: “I will shave a professional-grade golf course into Rob’s back if you’ll give Wrexham a season” before posting a picture of Bale in a Wrexham shirt and saying: “What if…”

But Bale, who ended his illustrious career in January after leading Wales to the World Cup, has knocked back the idea of coming out of retirement at the UK Sport Industry Awards 2023.

Asked if he was tempted to play football again at Wrexham, Bale said: “No I don’t think so. I think I was looking more for a free round of golf off Rob.

“I’m sure we’ll have a chat and a joke but I’m quite happy where I am.

“I’m spending a lot of time with my kids, my wife, time that I’ve lost so much over the years being committed to football. I’m just enjoying family life and playing some golf.”

Bale received the Outstanding Contribution to Sport Award at the London ceremony, while the Football Association of Wales were named Sport Organisation of the Year.

Asked if he missed football, former Real Madrid star Bale replied: “No. I’m enjoying my time away. I started at a young age and felt the time was right.

“We left Wales football in a great place and I’m sure they’re going to still continue to strive and do good things.”

Wrexham play their final game of the season at Torquay on Saturday, where a win will extend their National League points record to 113.

