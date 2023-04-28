Fri, 28 Apr, 2023 - 12:23

Max Verstappen edges out Charles Leclerc in Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice

Formula One bosses have changed the weekend format in Baku
Max Verstappen edges out Charles Leclerc in Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice

Philip Duncan, PA F1 Correspondent, Baku

Max Verstappen edged out Charles Leclerc to finish fastest in the sole practice session at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Formula One bosses have changed the weekend format in Baku, with the introduction of two qualifying sessions – one to decide the order for Sunday’s grand prix, and the other determining the starting grid for Saturday’s sprint race, the first of six sprint events this season.

Practice has been slashed from three hours to just one, ahead of qualifying for Sunday’s main event at 5pm local time (2pm Irish time) on Friday.

The reduction in practice is designed to create greater jeopardy with the teams unable to gather as much data as they would like.

And the one-hour running on Friday was suspended for 13 minutes after Pierre Gasly’s Alpine caught fire with the Frenchman leaping out of his smoky machine at Turn 12.

In an incident-packed session, Yuki Tsunoda limped back to the pits on three wheels after he banged the wall, while Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz also brushed the armco at the tight and twisty street circuit on the Caspian Sea.

Double world champion Verstappen has won two of the opening three rounds to establish a 15-point lead over Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.

Pierre Gasly
Pierre Gasly parked his Alpine after it caught fire (Sergei Grits/AP)

On Friday, the Dutch driver pipped Leclerc to top spot by just 0.037 seconds. Perez finished third, a tenth down on his Red Bull team-mate, while Sainz recovered from his brush with the barrier to take fourth.

Lando Norris provided some encouragement for McLaren to finish fifth, eight tenths down on Verstappen.

But Lewis Hamilton could manage only 11th for Mercedes, 1.5 sec back off the pace with team-mate George Russell also struggling, taking the chequered flag 17th of the 20 runners.

Elsewhere, Nyck de Vries finished sixth in his AlphaTauri ahead of the Aston Martin duo of Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso.

More in this section

Tottenham battle back from two down to secure morale-boosting draw with Man Utd Tottenham battle back from two down to secure morale-boosting draw with Man Utd
Robbie Henshaw to miss out on crucial Champions Cup tie against Toulouse Robbie Henshaw to miss out on crucial Champions Cup tie against Toulouse
Newcastle brush aside struggling Everton to edge closer to Champions League spot Newcastle brush aside struggling Everton to edge closer to Champions League spot
f1lewis hamiltonsergio perezmax verstappenlando norrischarles leclercgeorge russellazerbaijanbakuautoazerbaijan grand prix
Football rumours: Sacked Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann ‘top’ of Spurs’ shortlist

Football rumours: Sacked Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann ‘top’ of Spurs’ shortlist

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more