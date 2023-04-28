Fri, 28 Apr, 2023 - 08:43

Football rumours: Sacked Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann ‘top’ of Spurs’ shortlist

And Arsenal are reportedly intending to step up their transfer planning with West Ham midfielder Declan Rice a prime target.
By PA Sport Staff

Former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann is “at the top” of Tottenham’s four-man shortlist to be their next head coach, the Daily Telegraph says.

However, the 35-year-old, who was sacked by the German giants on March 23rd, has no termination clause in his contract so is continuing to be paid his €12 million annual salary. Nagelsmann has more than three years left on the five-year deal he signed.

The same paper reports Arsenal are intending to step up their transfer planning after guaranteeing their place in next season’s Champions League, with West Ham midfielder Declan Rice high on the list of targets.

The 24-year-old is reported to be wanted by the Gunners this summer as they look to add more dynamism and technical quality in the centre of the pitch.

Elsewhere, Joao Felix is looking set to stay at Chelsea for another year even though the club will not be playing in the Champions League, The Sun writes. The 23-year-old forward reportedly wants assurances from the incoming permanent boss – expected to be Mauricio Pochettino – that he will get game time.

The Sun also reports – via RMC Sport – that Manchester United are preparing a bid for Monaco right-back Vanderson. The 21-year-old has impressed since joining the Ligue 1 side in January last year and the Red Devils could face competition from several other Premier League sides.

Jude Bellingham: Spanish outlet Marca reports Real Madrid officials will travel to Germany this week in a bid to convince the 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder to join the Spanish club this summer.

Casemiro: German outlet Marca says the 31-year-old Manchester United and Brazil midfielder is a summer transfer target for Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich.

