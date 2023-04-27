Thu, 27 Apr, 2023 - 17:55

Martin O’Neill would have been interested in short-term Leicester role

The 71-year-old’s last foray into management was with Nottingham Forest and ended in the summer of 2019.
Martin O’Neill would have been interested in short-term Leicester role

By Gavin McCafferty, PA

Martin O’Neill admits he would have been tempted by an approach from Leicester after recently being linked with a return to his former club.

O’Neill was touted as a short-term solution as the Foxes battle relegation following the departure of fellow former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers.

The speculation came after 75-year-old Roy Hodgson returned to Crystal Palace and 74-year-old Neil Warnock took charge of Huddersfield for a second time.

However, Leicester turned to former Aston Villa boss Dean Smith on a contract to the end of the season and they have taken four points from two Premier League games in the past week.

O’Neill’s last foray into management was with Nottingham Forest and ended in the summer of 2019, but he felt he could have helped Leicester if approached.

Speaking at a media conference to promote Viaplay TV’s coverage of Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final between Celtic and Rangers, the 71-year-old former Republic of Ireland manager said: “If they had asked me, which they didn’t, I think that would have been interesting because you feel as if you could have got some points on the board.

“I’m not saying it would have been a long-term thing. I would have thought about it anyway.

“And since Roy Hodgson is now 114 and Neil Warnock is 112, I think I am quite young!

“But, listen, I have not been proactive in any aspect of that and I’m actually kind of semi-enjoying myself.”

More in this section

David Moyes unhappy with ‘disrespectful’ VAR after West Ham lose to Liverpool David Moyes unhappy with ‘disrespectful’ VAR after West Ham lose to Liverpool
I am ready – New boss Ryan Mason demands reaction from sorry Spurs I am ready – New boss Ryan Mason demands reaction from sorry Spurs
Frank Lampard understands Chelsea boo boys’ fears after losing to Brentford Frank Lampard understands Chelsea boo boys’ fears after losing to Brentford
soccerpremier leagueleicestero'neillmartin o'neill
Nottingham Forest beat Brighton to end long run for win and boost survival hopes

Nottingham Forest beat Brighton to end long run for win and boost survival hopes

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more