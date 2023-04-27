Thu, 27 Apr, 2023 - 11:14

Football rumours: United look to trigger Dominik Livakovic’s £8.9million clause

And Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly not using an agent as he negotiates the finer points of his appointment as Chelsea’s next head coach.
By PA Sport Staff

Manchester United are looking to trigger Dinamo Zagreb goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic‘s £8.9million buyout clause, according to the Daily Mail via Sportske Jutarnji. The Croatian club are reluctant to pay the 28-year-old an annual salary of £1.1million – which could also influence a move to Old Trafford.

The Telegraph reports that Mauricio Pochettino is not using an agent as he negotiates the finer points of his appointment as Chelsea’s next head coach. The 51-year-old is on the brink of becoming the permanent successor to Graham Potter at Stamford Bridge.

File photo dated 15-01-2022 of Romelu Lukaku
Romelu Lukaku (Martin Rickett/PA)

In more Blues news, the club will meet Inter Milan next week to discuss the future of striker Romelu Lukaku, 29, and the potential signing of goalkeeper Andre Onana, 27, Evening Standard says. Lukaku is due to return to Chelsea at the end of the season following his loan spell at Inter.

And the Daily Express reports via Sport Mediaset that Liverpool could blow a huge chunk of their summer transfer budget on Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella, 26. This is despite the club already ruling out the prospect of signing Jude Bellingham due to Borussia Dortmund’s massive asking price.

Brazil’s Raphinha during the FIFA World Cup
Brazil’s Raphinha during the FIFA World Cup (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Raphinha: Spanish outlet AS says Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle are all interested in the 26-year-old Brazil forward, who Barcelona may be willing to offload to free up finances to re-sign Lionel Messi, 35, from Paris St Germain.

Emile Smith Rowe: Football 365 reports Aston Villa are interested in the 22-year-old Arsenal midfielder who is “disappointed” with his lack of first-team opportunities at the Gunners.

