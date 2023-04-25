Tue, 25 Apr, 2023 - 22:03

West Ham thrash Arsenal to win FA Youth Cup

The Hammers recovered from conceding an early goal to score five times.
West Ham thrash Arsenal to win FA Youth Cup

By PA Sport Staff

West Ham hit back from a goal down to claim their first FA Youth Cup crown in 24 years after a comprehensive 5-1 victory over Arsenal in the final.

Omari Benjamin gave the Gunners’ under-18s a seventh-minute lead at the Emirates Stadium, but George Earthy levelled just after the quarter-mark with a fizzing strike from the edge of the box.

Two minutes later and the Hammers were ahead through Callum Marshall, who coolly netted from Gideon Kodua’s ball into the area before the provider turned goal-scorer moments before half-time.

Josh Robinson mis-controlled a pass on halfway which allowed Kodua to steal in, with the West Ham forward expertly chipping over stranded Arsenal goalkeeper Noah Cooper from 40 yards out.

Kaelan Casey extended West Ham’s lead after 79 minutes by heading home from Ollie Scarles’ corner, while substitute Josh Briggs scored with his first touch at the death to rubber-stamp an emphatic victory.

The last time West Ham went all the way in this competition was in 1999, when a team containing Joe Cole and Michael Carrick thrashed Coventry 9-0 over two legs.

More in this section

Pep Guardiola: Man City-Arsenal clash ‘important but not decisive’ in title race Pep Guardiola: Man City-Arsenal clash ‘important but not decisive’ in title race
Wrexham owner Rob McElhenney jokes about Gareth Bale offer Wrexham owner Rob McElhenney jokes about Gareth Bale offer
Thomas Zilliacus confirms second offer to buy Manchester United still stands Thomas Zilliacus confirms second offer to buy Manchester United still stands
socceryouthfa youth cup
Spurs players to reimburse fans for ’embarrassing’ performance at Newcastle

Spurs players to reimburse fans for ’embarrassing’ performance at Newcastle

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more