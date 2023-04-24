Mon, 24 Apr, 2023 - 08:02

Football rumours: Chelsea ready to swoop if Neymar leaves PSG

Barcelona need to sell players to make Lionel Messi’s dream return come true.
By PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Chelsea are considering a move for Neymar if Paris St Germain opt to sell the 31-year-old forward during the summer, according to the Daily Mirror. At least one other Premier League club are said to be among those interested in the Brazilian.

Lionel Messi file photo
Lionel Messi at Barcelona (Nick Potts/PA)

Lionel Messi is another forward potentially heading out of PSG with the Daily Mail reporting the 35-year-old forward wants a return to Barcelona. It is claimed the Spanish giants would need to raise £88million and activate another “economic lever” to bring the Argentina captain back to the Nou Camp.

Brentford full-back Aaron Hickey, 20, has emerged as a target for Manchester City, according to the Sun. The Scotland defender is reportedly valued at around £30m.

Former Liverpool and England striker Robbie Fowler is being linked to a vacant manager’s role in England. The Sun reports the 48-year-old is considering applying for the job at League Two Tranmere Rovers.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Coventry City v Blackburn Rovers – Sky Bet Championship – Coventry Building Society Arena
Blackburn Rovers’ Adam Wharton, right (Mike Egerton/PA)

Adam Wharton: Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Brighton are keeping tabs on Blackburn’s England Under-19 midfielder.

Levi Colwill: Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City are all keen on the England Under-21 defender, 20, but Chelsea reportedly do not want to sell.

soccerchelseabarcelonalionel messitransfersman citybrentfordneymarpsggossiprobbie fowleraaron hickey
