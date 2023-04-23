Sun, 23 Apr, 2023 - 16:34

GAA: Limerick hurlers begin title defence; Down march on to Ulster semi-final

There was two fixtures down for decision in the Munster Hurling Championship
Updated: 4.50pm

All-Ireland Senior Hurling champions Limerick have got yet another Championship campaign off to a successful state, beating Waterford 1-18 to 0-19 in the first of the day's Munster Hurling Championship fixtures.

In the late game, a dramatic start in Cusack Park has Tipperary ahead of Clare 3-12 to 2-11 at the break.

In the football, Galway are 0-7 to 0-3 up against Roscommon at half-time in the Connacht semi-final, while in Ulster, Down beat Donegal 2-13 to 1-11 in their provincial quarter-final in Newry.

There are also four quarter-finals down for decision in the Leinster Senior Football Championship. At Páirc Tailteann, Louth beat Westmeath 2-10 to 1-11, while Kildare bested Wicklow 1-17 to 0-10 at Cullen Park.

Meanwhile, Dublin are 4-24 to 2-6 up against Laois at O'Moore Park, while Offaly lead Meath 1-8 to 0-2 at half-time.

In the Christy Ring Cup, London beat Meath 4-17 to 1-24, while Derry lead Sligo 3-23 to 2-8.

Finally, in the Lory Meagher Cup, Longford took a 2-23 to 1-9 win over Warwickshire.

gaachampionshipfootballhurlingleinster football championshipulster football championshipmunster hurling championship
