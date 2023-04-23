Sun, 23 Apr, 2023 - 11:05

I want to get past 20 – Ivan Toney sets Premier League goal target

The striker took his tally to 19 in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Aston Villa.
I want to get past 20 – Ivan Toney sets Premier League goal target

By Andy Sims, PA

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has his sights set on 20 Premier League goals and beyond this season.

Toney took his tally to 19 in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Aston Villa.

“On a personal note, 19 goals in the league is good. I wouldn’t have thought I’d get close to that number,” he said.

“I want to get past 20. Who knows how many I can get?”

Toney converted Bryan Mbeumo’s cross at the far post to put Brentford ahead.

But the Bees were unable to build on that lead and were pegged back by Douglas Luiz’s equaliser for European hopefuls Villa three minutes from time.

“There are positives to take from the game today but it’s two points dropped,” Toney told the club’s official website.

“Villa are where they are for a reason, they’re relentless and got a point in the end.

“If you don’t take your chances, you get punished. It’s clear to see that we’ve got to take our chances.

“They got a goal that put us on the back foot, after we’d been on the front foot. They’ll be happy with a draw, whereas it’s two points dropped for us.”

Brentford’s European push looks to be over but Villa are right in the mix after seven wins and two draws from their last nine matches.

“This point can be a good point, trying to keep distance with Brentford in the table,” said boss Unai Emery.

“I was very happy because the players showed our spirit. It was a very good reaction from the players.”

More in this section

Ronnie O’Sullivan cashes in as wild Hossein Vafaei break-off shocks Crucible Ronnie O’Sullivan cashes in as wild Hossein Vafaei break-off shocks Crucible
Ronnie O’Sullivan has a hug for Hossein Vafaei after crushing ‘grudge match’ win Ronnie O’Sullivan has a hug for Hossein Vafaei after crushing ‘grudge match’ win
Saturday sport: Man City through to FA Cup final; Leinster fall to Bulls Saturday sport: Man City through to FA Cup final; Leinster fall to Bulls
soccerpremier leagueaston villabrentfordunai emeryivan toney
Roberto De Zerbi out to keep Brighton on course for historic FA Cup triumph

Roberto De Zerbi out to keep Brighton on course for historic FA Cup triumph

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more