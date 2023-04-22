Sat, 22 Apr, 2023 - 20:55

GAA: Kerry and Clare set for Munster decider; Kilkenny signal Leinster intent

Kerry beat Tipperary and Clare bested Limerick to claim their spots in the Munster Senior Football final
It was a busy day of GAA action, with 16 fixtures across hurling and football.

There was just one game in the Connacht Senior Football Championship, with Sligo taking a 2-16 to 0-6 win over New York.

Down in Munster, Kerry claimed the first provincial final spot after beating Tipperary 0-25 to 0-5. They'll meet Clare after the Banner got a one-goal win over Limerick, ending 1-16 to 0-16.

Meanwhile, Armagh march on to the Ulster Senior Football semi-final after beating Cavan 1-14 to 0-12.

In the hurling, the first round of the Leinster Championship saw Dublin draw 1-9 to 1-9 against Antrim at Corrigan Park, before Galway took a 0-24 to 2-12 win over Wexford at Pearse Stadium.

Reigning provincial champions Kilkenny had the late fixture, beating Westmeath 0-29 to 0-7.

In the second round of the Christy Ring Cup, Mayo fell 1-17 to 2-22 against Tyrone, while the Nickey Rack Cup saw wins for Donegal, Roscommon and Wicklow, beating Armagh, Louth and Fermanagh respectively.

Goals were the difference between in Drumshanbo where Lancashire took a 4-15 to 1-15 win over Leitrim in the Lory Meagher Cup, as Cavan beat Monaghan 2-16 to 0-19.

Finally, in the Joe McDonagh Cup, Kerry got a win on the road against Kildare, ending 1-17 to 0-14, while it ended in a 1-22 to 1-22 draw between Carlow and Laois, while Offaly bested Down 1-26 to 1-14.

