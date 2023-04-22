Sat, 22 Apr, 2023 - 08:09

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta ‘can’t wait’ for title showdown with Manchester City

The Gunners could only manage a 3-3 draw with Southampton, despite a thrilling late fightback.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta ‘can’t wait’ for title showdown with Manchester City

By Mark Mann-Bryans, PA

Mikel Arteta has told his Arsenal players they need to beat Manchester City if they are to win the Premier League title.

The Gunners battled back from two goals down to earn a last-gasp 3-3 draw with bottom club Southampton but the result hands the initiative to City.

The top two meet at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night, with Arsenal five points clear having played two more games than Pep Guardiola’s side.

Arsenal have not won at City since 2015, but Arteta believes they need to change their recent fortunes if they are to lift the Premier League trophy for the first time in 19 years.

“I cannot wait,” he said when asked about the trip to face the team with whom he won two league titles as Guardiola’s assistant.

“These are the games you want to play. When everything is at stake you have to go there to win. The game will be prepared to that, that is for sure.”

Bukayo Saka’s last-minute equaliser earned the hosts a battling point after Saints had looked on course for a shock win to move off the bottom of the table.

Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard reflects on two dropped points
Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard reflects on two dropped points. Photo: John Walton/PA.

Carlos Alcaraz opened the scoring inside a minute after being gifted the ball by Aaron Ramsdale and then teed up former Arsenal forward Theo Walcott to double the lead.

Gabriel Martinelli pulled a goal back, but the hosts looked down and out when substitute Duje Caleta-Car headed home in the second half.

However, captain Martin Odegaard bent home a fine strike with two minutes to go before Saka turned in the late leveller and substitute Leandro Trossard rattled the crossbar in stoppage time.

“Today it’s clear,” added Arteta. “You cannot concede the goals the way we did to win games in the Premier League unless we make a miracle.

“I don’t see a lack of confidence. When a team does that normally players start to hide. I played there and players start to hide in certain moments.”

Southampton had only scored nine goals on the road before hitting three at the Emirates Stadium, but even that was not enough to secure the win which would have seen them move above Leicester.

Southampton manager Ruben Selles
Southampton manager Ruben Selles said his players could hold their heads up. Photo: John Walton/PA. 

Ruben Selles had seen his side lose three in a row before travelling to north London and felt Saints were unlucky not to win for the first time in seven games.

“It feels like two points dropped,” he said.

“We came here with the intention to win the three points. We knew the game could be navigated in a lot of ways, all of the scenarios.

“We were ready for that, but I was disappointed that we dropped two points at the end.

“Sometimes you can feel disappointment, but I feel we need to go out of this stadium with our chest up. We put in a good performance, they showed they want to play and fight for each other.”

More in this section

Ronnie O’Sullivan cashes in as wild Hossein Vafaei break-off shocks Crucible Ronnie O’Sullivan cashes in as wild Hossein Vafaei break-off shocks Crucible
Sir Mo Farah expects emotional weekend for his final London Marathon Sir Mo Farah expects emotional weekend for his final London Marathon
Thomas Frank: Decision to sell Ollie Watkins was right for player and Brentford Thomas Frank: Decision to sell Ollie Watkins was right for player and Brentford
soccerpremier leaguesouthamptonmikel artetaarsenalemirates stadiumquotesarsenal vs southamptonruben selles
Thrilling Arsenal fightback stuns Southampton but draw hits title hopes

Thrilling Arsenal fightback stuns Southampton but draw hits title hopes

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more