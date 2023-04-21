Fri, 21 Apr, 2023 - 17:43

Julian Nagelsmann pulls out of Chelsea boss race but Vincent Kompany in running

Mauricio Pochettino and a third coach, whose name has not publicly been linked with the role, are also in contention.
By Robert O'Connor, PA

Julian Nagelsmann is no longer in the running to become Chelsea’s new manager, the PA news agency understands.

The former Bayern Munich coach had been unimpressed with the club’s courtship of other managers and wanted a more straightforward appointment.

It is understood the club’s due diligence on the 35-year-old came back “mixed to negative” leading to scepticism about his suitability as the permanent successor to Graham Potter.

Mauricio Pochettino
Mauricio Pochettino is in the running for the Chelsea job (Nick Potts/PA)

He had not been the preferred candidate of the hierarchy during the search despite being one of the first names to be linked with the job following Potter’s removal, and talks between the parties have now ended for good.

It leaves Burnley manager Vincent Kompany and ex-Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino as two of the three coaches under consideration, with Kompany having emerged as a surprise candidate on Friday.

PA understands a third coach remains in the running, someone who is “respected and liked” but whose name has not publicly been linked with the role.

Former Manchester City captain Kompany is in his second job in management at Turf Moor, following an unsuccessful spell at Anderlecht in Belgium, and has led the club to an immediate Premier League return. They will be crowned Sky Bet Championship winners with victory against QPR on Saturday.

Luis Enrique
Luis Enrique has dropped out of the running for the Stamford Bridge hotseat (Adam Davy/PA)

Former Spain boss Luis Enrique, an early favourite for the job after impressing club officials in his first face-to-face meeting, dropped out of consideration last week. It is understood the club were put off by demands made by the 52-year-old.

PA understand there is no favourite currently from among the three and that the process, being conducted by co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, remains ongoing.

Interim boss Frank Lampard, who has lost all four matches since being appointed two weeks ago, is still expected to be in charge of the team until the end of the season.

soccerchelseafrank lampardpremier leaguefootballgraham pottermauricio pochettinojulian nagelsmannvincent kompanyluis enrique
