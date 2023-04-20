Thu, 20 Apr, 2023 - 18:54

Tottenham’s Fabio Paratici loses appeal against 30-month suspension

The Italian took an immediate leave of absence from his duties with the north London club on March 31st.
By George Sessions, PA

Tottenham managing director of football Fabio Paratici has lost his appeal against a 30-month ban.

A day after the appeal hearing was heard by the Sports Guarantee Panel at the Italian National Olympic Committee, a decision was announced on Thursday afternoon.

The panel accepted Juventus’ appeal against their 15-point deduction for allegations of false accounting and have ordered a new trial to take place by the FIGC Court of Appeal.

Tottenham Hotspur Training – Monday October 3rd
Fabio Paratici saw his appeal rejected (Joe Giddens/PA)

Pavel Nedved, Paolo Garimberti and Enrico Vellano were also successful in appealing against their charges but Paratici, Andrea Agnelli and Federico Cherubini had their appeals rejected.

It will be a blow to Paratici, who was hit with a two-and-a-half-year suspension from working in Italian football on January 20th by the FIGC Court of Appeal for his involvement in the capital gains violations brought against his old club Juventus, who were given a 15-point deduction at the time.

An appeal was launched but in the meantime FIFA last month extended Paratici’s ban globally and the Italian took an immediate leave of absence from his duties at Spurs on March 31st.

Wednesday saw an appeal hearing take place at CONI headquarters in Rome in front of the Sports Guarantee Panel chaired by Gabriella Palmieri Sandulli.

After almost three hours of evidence, the hearing concluded at 4.15pm (BST) and a council chamber was called, but a final decision on the appeal was pushed back until Thursday.

CONI prosecutor general of sport Ugo Taucer had suggested during the hearing that a new trial could occur, saying: “I actually fear that there is an unfoundedness with respect to the points awarded to the team and there is a lack of reasons that should be evaluated in a new judgement.”

Juventus v Chelsea – UEFA Champions League – Group H – Allianz Stadium
There was good news on Friday for Juventus (PA)

Yet while Juventus have seen their 15-point deduction wiped clear and a new trial ordered, Paratici’s ban appears to remain.

It could take up to a month for the official reasons for the final outcome to be presented to FIGC Court of Appeals, who will now aim to hold another trial in late May to decide Juventus’ fate.

Paratici had been drawing up a list of candidates to replace Antonio Conte before he temporarily stepped away from his role last month.

Spurs have played three times since Conte left the club on March 26 with a draw at Everton followed by a controversial victory over Brighton before last weekend saw them lose 3-2 at home to Bournemouth.

It dented Tottenham’s top-four hopes and has increased the scrutiny on acting head coach Cristian Stellini, who faces a crunch week with games against Newcastle, Manchester United and Liverpool.

Stellini can expect to face further questions about Paratici in his press conference on Friday with the future of the Italian director uncertain.

