Wed, 19 Apr, 2023 - 19:28

Tottenham and Brighton fined £100,000 each following touchline brawl

Spurs’ 2-1 win on April 8 was shrouded in controversy as Brighton had two goals disallowed and two strong penalty appeals waved away.
Tottenham and Brighton fined £100,000 each following touchline brawl

By PA Sport Staff

Tottenham and Brighton have been fined £100,000 each following the touchline brawl between the two benches in the recent Premier League game.

An ill-tempered match, that saw interim Spurs boss Cristian Stellini and Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi clash before kick-off, flared up in the second half with a mass confrontation between staff from both dugouts.

That led to Stellini, who appeared an innocent bystander, and De Zerbi being sent to the stands and both clubs have now been fined by the Football Association.

An FA statement read: “Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton and Hove Albion have been fined £100,000 each for a mass confrontation that occurred during their Premier League match on Saturday 8 April.

“Both clubs admitted they failed to ensure their benches conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and did not behave in a way which is proper during the 58th minute.

“An independent regulatory commission imposed their fines following a subsequent hearing.”

Tottenham’s 2-1 win was shrouded in controversy as Brighton had two goals disallowed and two strong penalty appeals waved away, with the PGMOL chief Howard Webb having to apologise for errors after the game.

More in this section

Man City submit plans to expand Etihad Stadium capacity, add hotel and museum Man City submit plans to expand Etihad Stadium capacity, add hotel and museum
Liverpool must move on from Leeds thumping in bid to salvage season – Cody Gakpo Liverpool must move on from Leeds thumping in bid to salvage season – Cody Gakpo
Christian Burgess: The refugee-helping history graduate pushing for Europa glory Christian Burgess: The refugee-helping history graduate pushing for Europa glory
soccerpremier leaguetottenham hotspurbrightontottenhamdisciplinaryroberto de zerbicristian stellini
Marcus Rashford included in Manchester United squad for Sevilla second leg

Marcus Rashford included in Manchester United squad for Sevilla second leg

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more