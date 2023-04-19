Wed, 19 Apr, 2023 - 11:54

Marcus Rashford returns to training to hand Man Utd Europa League boost

The England forward has missed the last two games through injury.
By Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer, Seville

Marcus Rashford trained with his Manchester United team-mates on the eve of Thursday’s crunch Europa League quarter-final at Sevilla.

The 25-year-old pulled up holding his groin against Everton 11 days ago, with the club announcing he was expected to be out for a “few games”.

Rashford missed last week’s 2-2 first-leg draw with Sevilla and Sunday’s 2-0 Premier League win against Nottingham Forest, but there appears hope of him being involved in Thursday’s returning meeting in Spain.

The England forward trained with his United’s team-mates at Carrington on Wednesday morning, when Luke Shaw also worked with the main group after an issue of his own.

Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford picked up an injury against Everton (Mike Egerton/PA).

Fellow left-back Tyrell Malacia missed Sunday’s trip to Forest with a sore knee but also trained on Wednesday.

Marcel Sabitzer, who pulled out of the starting line-up at the City Ground after picking up an issue in the warm-up, also worked with the group, but Scott McTominay did not.

Bruno Fernandes is another out of Thursday’s match as he serves a one-match suspension at Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Lisandro Martinez and Donny van de Beek are out for the rest of the season, while Alejandro Garnacho and Raphael Varane remain sidelined.

