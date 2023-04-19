Wed, 19 Apr, 2023 - 10:47

Football rumours: Could manager David Moyes be on the way out of West Ham?

It is reported that Moyes’ position could be in doubt at West Ham, while Palace are hoping to keep interim manager Roy Hodgson at the club.
By PA Sport Staff

The Daily Mail says West Ham manager David Moyes’ position could be in doubt as the Premier League club look towards successors including sacked Chelsea boss Graham Potter.

Moyes’ contract expires at the end of next season and there are doubts that Potter would want to take over the job.

Southampton v Crystal Palace – Premier League – St. Mary’s Stadium
It has been suggested that Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson could stay at the club in a mentoring role (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Times reports that Crystal Palace want to keep interim manager Roy Hodgson at Selhurst Park in a mentoring role after the veteran guided the club to three-consecutive wins, following Patrick Vieira’s sacking.

Hodgson, 75, came out of retirement to help boost them in their survival battle.

Steven Gerrard could find himself as a manager once again with the Liverpool favourite reportedly hearing calls from Greek club Olympiacos, six months after he was sacked from Aston Villa, according to the Daily Express.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Harry Kane: French newspaper Le Parisien says Paris St Germain have put their sights on the England captain with the French club touting him as their top target this summer.

The Tottenham forward has scored 23 goals in the Premier League this season.

James Ward-Prowse: The Southampton captain has been told he can leave the club if they are to get relegated, with Newcastle, Tottenham and West Ham all keen to sign the 28-year-old.

Southampton v Brentford – Premier League – St Mary’s Stadium
Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse could leave the club if they are relegated (Adam Davy/AP)

He has scored nine goals with three assists so far this campaign across all competitions.

