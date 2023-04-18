Tue, 18 Apr, 2023 - 19:51

We need a miracle – Thomas Tuchel knows Bayern have a mountain to climb

The German side are 3-0 down after the first leg in Manchester.
We need a miracle – Thomas Tuchel knows Bayern have a mountain to climb

By Andy Hampson, PA, Munich

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel concedes his side need a miracle to overcome Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The German giants trail 3-0 on aggregate heading into the second leg of their last-eight tie at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

Tuchel believes his side are capable of turning the tie around but knows it is a tall order.

The former Chelsea manager said: “We need a wonder, a miracle.

“I don’t know if talking about a 4-0 or 5-1 is appropriate – you need to be realistic – but we believe in ourselves.

“It is the second leg. If we manage to play a good first half we can make it happen in the second. Everything is possible.

“It’s a huge mountain to climb and that’s why we need to believe in ourselves but we don’t want to be dreamers. Dreaming for me is always close to sleeping and you cannot sleep for one second.

“We need to believe and believing means we have it in our own hands to make things happen. We need to make it happen by team spirit and performance and energy.

 

“We are not alone, we can fight as a team and we have our spectators who will be ready to fight with us.”

City produced one of their greatest European performances and underlined their status as Champions League favourites in the first leg last week.

Six-time European champions Bayern had gone into the game with much anticipation but their capitulation led to recriminations and a dressing room bust-up between team-mates Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane.

It was reported that Sane was struck in the mouth by Mane and the former Liverpool forward was subsequently suspended for a weekend by the Bundesliga club.

Sadio Mane battles for the ball
Sadio Mane, left, was suspended by Bayern (Nick Potts/PA)

City manager Pep Guardiola claimed this incident could galvanise and motivate the Bayern squad for the second game but Tuchel played down this possibility.

“I hoped we would use it against Hoffenheim but we obviously didn’t,” said Tuchel, whose side were held to a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

“Now the case is already closed, the subject died. I don’t think this will give us a huge boost.”

Tuchel confirmed that striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was winning his fitness battle after a knee injury but was not sure if he was ready to start.

More in this section

Man City submit plans to expand Etihad Stadium capacity, add hotel and museum Man City submit plans to expand Etihad Stadium capacity, add hotel and museum
Liverpool must move on from Leeds thumping in bid to salvage season – Cody Gakpo Liverpool must move on from Leeds thumping in bid to salvage season – Cody Gakpo
Vladimir Coufal: West Ham found way to hurt Arsenal in draw that dents title bid Vladimir Coufal: West Ham found way to hurt Arsenal in draw that dents title bid
soccerfootballman citychampions leaguebayern munichthomas tuchel
Ferrari lose appeal against Carlos Sainz’s five-second penalty at Australian GP

Ferrari lose appeal against Carlos Sainz’s five-second penalty at Australian GP

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more