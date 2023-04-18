Tue, 18 Apr, 2023 - 15:15

Assistant Constantine Hatzidakis returns to duty after Andy Robertson clash

The official was cleared of any wrongdoing by the Football Association.
By PA Sport Staff

Assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis will return to duty this weekend having been stood down while his clash with Liverpool defender Andy Robertson was investigated.

The official was cleared of any wrongdoing by the Football Association after television footage appeared to show him apparently elbow the player at half-time of Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal at Anfield on April 9.

And Hatzidakis will return to the pitch this weekend in a routine EFL outing, running the line in the Championship clash between Preston and Blackburn.

He will return to Premier League action in midweek, having been designated as the assistant VAR for Leeds’ hosting of fellow relegation rivals Leicester next Tuesday.

Hatzidakis is understood to have last week apologised to Robertson on a Zoom call, with the Scotland captain accepting his explanation for what happened and the FA chose to take no further action.

In a statement issued by Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) last week, Hatzidakis said: “I fully assisted the FA with their investigation and have discussed the matter directly with Andy Robertson during an open and positive conversation.

“It was certainly not my intention to make any contact with Andy as I pulled my arm away from him and for that I have apologised.

“I look forward to returning to officiating matches.”

soccerpremier leaguefootballfootball associationrefereeandy robertsonprofessional game match officials limitedconstantine hatzidakishatzidakis
