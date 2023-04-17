Mon, 17 Apr, 2023 - 12:09

Son Heung-min targets place in Tottenham’s top five all-time scoring list

Son Heung-min moved level with Jermain Defoe in sixth in Spurs’ all-time scorer list.
Son Heung-min targets place in Tottenham’s top five all-time scoring list

By George Sessions, PA

Son Heung-min has provided Tottenham supporters with a lift by revealing he is targeting a place in the top five of the club’s all-time scoring list.

The Spurs attacker scored the opener in Saturday’s 3-2 home defeat to Bournemouth and in the process moved level with Jermain Defoe on 143 goals for the Premier League outfit.

Son has two more years left to run on his contract and despite Barcelona and Real Madrid being reported as admirers in recent months, the 30-year-old is eager to push on at Tottenham and has double winner Cliff Jones’ tally of 159 goals next in his sights.

He said: “I think I’ve got a few more years to play yet, so I will try to keep scoring more goals.

“I want to go a little bit higher (on the list), so I will do my best.

“It’s a big honour to have been playing for a few years now at this club.

 

“Obviously I’m not really focused to be tied with this goalscoring record, obviously I just want to help the team.

“But it’s a big honour to be compared with Jermain Defoe, who is a Spurs legend and scored so many goals for Spurs.

“So I think to tie this goal tally makes me hugely proud.”

The immediate focus for Son and his team-mates will be to get their top-four charge back on track away to Newcastle on Sunday.

Clement Lenglet (right) in action for Tottenham
Clement Lenglet (right) will be assessed by Tottenham (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA)

Spurs will need to assess the fitness of defender Clement Lenglet, who went off with a muscle injury in the first half against Bournemouth.

Davinson Sanchez replaced Lenglet but struggled and played a part in the visitors’ second goal when he poked the ball into the path of Dominic Solanke to score.

Sanchez was booed by the Tottenham supporters after and Cristian Stellini ended his 23-minute cameo soon after.

More in this section

Kevin De Bruyne insists Manchester City need their ‘A game’ for Bayern Munich Kevin De Bruyne insists Manchester City need their ‘A game’ for Bayern Munich
Record-breaking Chris Ashton lauded as ‘best try-scorer Europe has ever seen’ Record-breaking Chris Ashton lauded as ‘best try-scorer Europe has ever seen’
O’Sullivan defies debilitating virus to reach next round at World Snooker Championship O’Sullivan defies debilitating virus to reach next round at World Snooker Championship
soccerpremier leaguefootballtottenham hotspurtottenhamson heung-mindavinson sanchezjermain defoeclement lenglet
Erik ten Hag demands more from Antony after star turn in Man Utd’s win at Forest

Erik ten Hag demands more from Antony after star turn in Man Utd’s win at Forest

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more