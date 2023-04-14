Ireland U20 Sam Prendergast to make Leinster debut this weekend

Ireland under 20 Grand Slam winner Sam Prendergast will make his Leinster debut this weekend.

The fly half will start for the Blues in their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash with the Lions on Saturday.

Prendergast, from Newbridge, Co Kildare is the younger brother of Connacht star Cian Prendergast.

Rhys Ruddock captains a youthful Leinster side with five Academy graduates set to make appearances from the bench in Johannesburg. The match kicks off on Saturday at 4pm local time (3pm Irish) and live on RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 1.

Meanwhile, Ulster can move up to second in the URC with a win at home to struggling Dragons this evening.

The province are hoping to return to winning ways after defeat away at Leinster last time out. Another loss could see them drop to fourth behind Glasgow, who play Scarlets.

Both those games get underway at 7:35pm on Friday.

Back in South Africa, Munster have left Joey Carbery out of their matchday 23 for Saturday's trip to the Stormers in Cape Town. Jack Crowley once again starts at number 10 while Ben Healy has been named on the bench for the game.

Conor Murray will partner Crowley in the half backs with Craig Casey named amongst the subs.

Back at home, Jack Carty is back in Connacht's starting line up as they take on Cardiff on Saturday in Galway. The outhalf is one of 6 players brought in by Andy Friend with Finlay Bealham also back in at tighthead. Kick off at the Sportsground is at 7:35pm.