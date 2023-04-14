Fri, 14 Apr, 2023 - 15:03

Premier League footballer to face ‘no further action’ on child sex allegations

The 33-year-old had been under investigation for nearly two years
Premier League footballer to face ‘no further action’ on child sex allegations

Pat Hurst, PA

A Premier League footballer arrested on suspicion of child sex offences will face no further action, police said.

The footballer was first held in June 2021, bailed pending further inquiries by police and suspended by his club.

He has been under investigation for almost two years but on Friday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said he will face no further action.

 

In a statement GMP said: “The 33-year-old man who was arrested in connection with an investigation opened in June 2021 will face no further action.

“The investigation team and Crown Prosecution Service have been working together and reached the decision that the evidence available at this time does not reach the threshold set out on the Code for Crown Prosecutors.

“Greater Manchester Police is committed to investigating allegations to secure the best possible outcomes for all involved and will continue to work with partner agencies to ensure individuals are supported throughout investigations and beyond.”

The footballer, who police have not identified, has since left the Premier League club he was with at the time of his arrest.

More in this section

Bayern Munich drop and fine Sadio Mane amid reports of fight with Leroy Sane Bayern Munich drop and fine Sadio Mane amid reports of fight with Leroy Sane
Jurgen Klopp won’t ‘talk about things we cannot have’ after Jude Bellingham saga Jurgen Klopp won’t ‘talk about things we cannot have’ after Jude Bellingham saga
Late own goals hand Sevilla a draw at Man Utd Late own goals hand Sevilla a draw at Man Utd
policegreater manchester policefootballer
Ireland U20 Sam Prendergast to make Leinster debut this weekend

Ireland U20 Sam Prendergast to make Leinster debut this weekend

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more