Thu, 13 Apr, 2023 - 22:12

Late own goals hand Sevilla a draw at Man Utd

Marcel Sabitzer’s quick-fire first-half brace had put United in control.
Late own goals hand Sevilla a draw at Man Utd

By Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer

Manchester United threw away a commanding Europa League quarter-final lead against Sevilla as late Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire own goals saw the first leg end in a chaotic 2-2 draw.

Having won their play-off against Barcelona and beaten Real Betis in the last-16, Erik ten Hag’s side appeared on course to knock out a third Spanish side.

Marcel Sabitzer’s quick-fire first-half brace put United in control of the Europa League quarter-final against Sevilla, with Antony hitting the woodwork as they pushed for a deserved third.

David De Gea had denied Tanguy Nianzou in first-half stoppage-time but the six-time champions had offered precious little until a manic conclusion.

First Malacia was caught napping and ended up turning in former Manchester City man Jesus Navas’ hopeful cross, before key defender Lisandro Martinez pulled up in agony.

Fellow centre-back Raphael Varane had already been withdrawn at the break and United ended the match with 10 men having already made their allotted five changes.

Sevilla smelt blood and equalised in stoppage time as substitute Youssef En-Nesyri’s header ricocheted in off Maguire.

If that late sucker punch and United’s growing injury list was not enough, they also head to Spain for the reverse fixture without suspended Bruno Fernandes.

More in this section

Bayern Munich drop and fine Sadio Mane amid reports of fight with Leroy Sane Bayern Munich drop and fine Sadio Mane amid reports of fight with Leroy Sane
Ben Chilwell sees red as Real Madrid coast to first-leg victory over Chelsea Ben Chilwell sees red as Real Madrid coast to first-leg victory over Chelsea
Novak Djokovic suffers surprise defeat at Monte Carlo Masters Novak Djokovic suffers surprise defeat at Monte Carlo Masters
soccermanchester uniteddavid de geaman utdold traffordharry maguireuefa europa leagueeuropa leaguesevillamarcel sabitzerlisandro martinezman utd vs sevilla
Premier League clubs agree to end gambling sponsorship on front of shirts

Premier League clubs agree to end gambling sponsorship on front of shirts

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more