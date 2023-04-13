Thu, 13 Apr, 2023 - 17:29

Julen Lopetegui says Wolves ‘have not done anything yet’ in survival bid

An impressive 1-0 win over Chelsea last weekend moved them up to 13th in the table and four points above the relegation zone.
Julen Lopetegui says Wolves ‘have not done anything yet’ in survival bid

By PA Sport Staff

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui says his side “have not done anything yet” in their bid to beat the Premier League drop.

An impressive 1-0 win over Chelsea last weekend moved them up to 13th in the table and four points above the relegation zone.

Recent form under Lopetegui suggests Wolves should have enough to stay in the division, but the Spaniard is insistent that nothing has been achieved yet.

“We are in the middle of the work. This is my mentality,” he said on the club’s official website ahead of Saturday’s clash with Brentford.

“We haven’t done anything yet. We have the same possibility to be safe as the rest of the teams fighting with us.

“We have to put the focus only on the next match. 100 per cent on the next match. Don’t think about the other things. We are in the middle of the fight.

“It’s a challenge to be consistent and continue in a good way. Each match is a new opportunity so we prefer to be positive, look at the match as a chance, so we have to be ready to take advantage of the chance.

“The demand we’re going to have is going to be very high.

“We want to find the opposite goal and not suffer a goal. It’s not easy with the quality of the Premier League, Saturday isn’t going to be easy because we have in front a strong offensive and defensive team.

“For me, it’s (Brentford) a very complete team, set pieces, they have a lot of good things as a team, so we have to be ready.”

Wolves have no fresh injuries while Daniel Podence will be available despite his Football Association charge for an allegation of spitting towards Brennan Johnson in the recent draw at Nottingham Forest.

“At the moment we don’t have an update on injuries. We have to choose from the players that are ready,” Lopetegui added.

Ruben Neves and Jonny remain suspended.

More in this section

Premier League clubs agree to end gambling sponsorship on front of shirts Premier League clubs agree to end gambling sponsorship on front of shirts
Ben Chilwell sees red as Real Madrid coast to first-leg victory over Chelsea Ben Chilwell sees red as Real Madrid coast to first-leg victory over Chelsea
Supporters trust calls for Man United’s potential takeover to be concluded Supporters trust calls for Man United’s potential takeover to be concluded
soccerwolveswolverhamptonjulen lopetegui
Bayern Munich drop and fine Sadio Mane amid reports of fight with Leroy Sane

Bayern Munich drop and fine Sadio Mane amid reports of fight with Leroy Sane

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more