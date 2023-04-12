Wed, 12 Apr, 2023 - 15:24

Potential sale of Manchester United enters third round of bidding

It was announced in November that the Glazer family, who own the Old Trafford club, were exploring “strategic alternatives”.
Potential sale of Manchester United enters third round of bidding

By PA Sport Staff

The potential sale of Manchester United has entered a third round, the PA news agency understands.

The club announced in November that their owners, the Glazer family, were exploring “strategic alternatives” for the Old Trafford outfit, with a sale one of the options considered.

American bank the Raine Group, which facilitated the sale of Chelsea last summer, was brought in by United to oversee the process, with February 17th the soft deadline for expressions of interest.

A second deadline for those that progressed was set for March 22nd, only to be extended by a few days.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe file photo
Sir Jim Ratcliffe, pictured, and a party acting for Sheikh Jassim visited Manchester recently to speak to the senior hierarchy. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA. 

Now a third stage is understood to be under way as the process rumbles on towards the latter stages of the season.

Sheikh Jassim, the chairman of Qatar Islamic Bank and the son of a former Qatari prime minister, was the first prospective owner to publicly confirm a bid.

INEOS owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe quickly followed, with both parties making trips to Manchester last month to visit the club and speak to the senior hierarchy.

Elliott Investment Management has reportedly made an offer and Finnish businessman Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus also says he has made a bid.

More in this section

Masters final-round telecast ratings hit five-year high Masters final-round telecast ratings hit five-year high
Brighton confident of keeping Evan Ferguson despite Man United interest Brighton confident of keeping Evan Ferguson despite Man United interest
GAA Weekend preview: Ladies league finals take centre stage while Ulster Championship kicks off GAA Weekend preview: Ladies league finals take centre stage while Ulster Championship kicks off
soccerpremier leagueman utdtakeoverineosraine groupjim ratcliffesheikh jassimelliott investment managementthomas zilliacus
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti backs Frank Lampard to improve Chelsea fortunes

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti backs Frank Lampard to improve Chelsea fortunes

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more