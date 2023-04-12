Man Utd expect Marcus Rashford to return from injury in time for season run-in

By Mark Mann-Bryans, PA

Marcus Rashford is expected to be fit for the season run-in after Manchester United confirmed a muscle injury would sideline the in-form forward for “a few games”.

The 25-year-old England international has scored 28 goals this season and has been a key player in Erik ten Hag’s side – especially since the campaign resumed after the World Cup.

He provided an assist for Anthony Martial in Saturday’s 2-0 Premier League win over Everton before later limping off through injury.

United have now confirmed Rashford will miss Thursday night’s Europa League quarter-final first-leg clash with Sevilla and seemingly the FA Cup semi-final against Brighton on April 23rd.

“Marcus Rashford will be unavailable for Thursday’s UEFA Europa League quarter-final game against Sevilla because of a muscle injury,” a club statement read.

“The forward was withdrawn in the 80th minute of Saturday’s 2-0 Premier League win over Everton at Old Trafford and immediately headed to the dressing room for treatment.

“Subsequent assessment of the injury suggested that Marcus will be unavailable for a few games, but is expected to be back for the season run-in.

“The England international’s absence is a disappointment given his red-hot form this season, with 28 goals in all competitions.

“But there will also be relief about the prospect of his return for important games in the final weeks of the season.”

Martial could come into the side to replace Rashford, although Wout Weghorst is another option in attack for Ten Hag.

While Rashford misses out, Christian Eriksen could make his first start since January after recovering from a ankle injury to come off the bench against Everton, with Casemiro also available having served a four-match domestic ban.