Wed, 12 Apr, 2023 - 11:35

Man Utd expect Marcus Rashford to return from injury in time for season run-in

The 25-year-old England international has scored 28 goals this season and has been a key player in Erik ten Hag’s side.
Man Utd expect Marcus Rashford to return from injury in time for season run-in

By Mark Mann-Bryans, PA

Marcus Rashford is expected to be fit for the season run-in after Manchester United confirmed a muscle injury would sideline the in-form forward for “a few games”.

The 25-year-old England international has scored 28 goals this season and has been a key player in Erik ten Hag’s side – especially since the campaign resumed after the World Cup.

He provided an assist for Anthony Martial in Saturday’s 2-0 Premier League win over Everton before later limping off through injury.

United have now confirmed Rashford will miss Thursday night’s Europa League quarter-final first-leg clash with Sevilla and seemingly the FA Cup semi-final against Brighton on April 23rd.

“Marcus Rashford will be unavailable for Thursday’s UEFA Europa League quarter-final game against Sevilla because of a muscle injury,” a club statement read.

“The forward was withdrawn in the 80th minute of Saturday’s 2-0 Premier League win over Everton at Old Trafford and immediately headed to the dressing room for treatment.

 

“Subsequent assessment of the injury suggested that Marcus will be unavailable for a few games, but is expected to be back for the season run-in.

“The England international’s absence is a disappointment given his red-hot form this season, with 28 goals in all competitions.

“But there will also be relief about the prospect of his return for important games in the final weeks of the season.”

Martial could come into the side to replace Rashford, although Wout Weghorst is another option in attack for Ten Hag.

While Rashford misses out, Christian Eriksen could make his first start since January after recovering from a ankle injury to come off the bench against Everton, with Casemiro also available having served a four-match domestic ban.

More in this section

Brighton confident of keeping Evan Ferguson despite Man United interest Brighton confident of keeping Evan Ferguson despite Man United interest
Masters final-round telecast ratings hit five-year high Masters final-round telecast ratings hit five-year high
Scotland’s Grant Hanley to miss bulk of Euro qualifiers due to ruptured Achilles Scotland’s Grant Hanley to miss bulk of Euro qualifiers due to ruptured Achilles
soccermanchester unitedpremier leaguefootballman utdmarcus rashforduefa europa leagueeuropa league
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti backs Frank Lampard to improve Chelsea fortunes

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti backs Frank Lampard to improve Chelsea fortunes

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more